Downtown’s FUGA expands in ANZ region via new deal with Australia’s UNIFIED Music Group 

Downtown-owned B2B distributor FUGA has entered into a new partnership with Australia-born UNIFIED Music Group, which operates across Melbourne, Sydney, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Toronto.

FUGA said on Thursday (October 10) that the deal will see it provide strategic marketing support, access to its global technology platform, physical distribution, and neighboring rights services to UNIFIED Music Group-owned labels.

The deal includes UNIFIED Recorded Music labels UNFD (Silverstein, Thornhill & ERRA) and Domestic La La (Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Dear Seattle, Teenage Joans), alongside future releases on Community Music (Ocean Alley, Sarah Saint James, ISHAN).

UNIFIED is already an existing client of Downtown-owned royalty accounting platform Curve, via a partnership that started in January 2022.

Downtown added that the partnership would see UNIFIED gain wider access to its global ecosystem through additional services, including sync and licensing solutions via Downtown Music Publishing and neighboring rights collection through Downtown Neighbouring Rights.

FUGA noted on Thursday that the partnership follows a number of its recent notable successes in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

The company’s expansion across the region also sees it partner with Queensland-based, Commonfolk Records, home to Ziggy Alberts

Alberts recently won Most Performed Blues & Roots Work at this year’s APRA Awards for Dancing in the Dark.

Unified joins FUGA’s established roster of clients in the region, including Melbourne-based label, distributor and marketing company, Remote Control and Brisbane-based electronic label, Sounds of Mayhem.

“The addition of FUGA’s services supports UNIFIED Recorded Music’s ambitious growth plans.” Francesca Caldara, Unified Music Group

Francesca Caldara, Vice President – Recorded Music, UNIFIED Music Group, said: “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Downtown through this new deal with FUGA.

“The addition of FUGA’s services supports UNIFIED Recorded Music’s ambitious growth plans. By tapping into FUGA’s technology and music expertise, this collaboration opens new opportunities for our roster, enabling our artists and partners to reach even larger audiences and continue pushing the boundaries of what independent music can achieve.”

“This holistic approach underscores the value of Downtown’s interconnected services and will empower UNIFIED’s roster to grow and succeed in an ever-evolving music landscape.” Christiaan Kröner, FUGA

FUGA president, Christiaan Kröner, said: “We’re thrilled to deepen our relationship with UNIFIED Music Group as they take full advantage of the diverse suite of services we offer across the Downtown ecosystem, from our world-class distribution and marketing solutions to neighbouring rights and UGC management.

“This holistic approach underscores the value of Downtown’s interconnected services and will empower UNIFIED’s roster to grow and succeed in an ever-evolving music landscape.”

“It’s always a privilege to collaborate with a company like UNIFIED Music Group, a true Australian leader in the global music scene.” Henry Compton, FUGA

Henry Compton, FUGA’s representative in the region, added: “It’s always a privilege to collaborate with a company like UNIFIED Music Group, a true Australian leader in the global music scene.

“Their commitment to supporting artists and pushing boundaries aligns perfectly with our vision at FUGA, and we couldn’t be more excited to join forces.”Music Business Worldwide