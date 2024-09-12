Defected Records’ publishing arm Chooses Warner Chappell Music UK as exclusive publishing partner

Warner Chappell Music UK has announced a strategic partnership with British dance label Defected Records.

The collaboration will see Warner Music Group’s music publishing arm in the UK exclusively administering the publishing roster and catalog of Defected Music, Defected Records’ publishing arm.

Defected Records, established in 1999, specializes in electronic music. It has worked with artists including Bob Sinclar, Kings of Tomorrow, Masters At Work, Inner City, Dennis Ferrer, Lenny Fontana, and Marc Kinchen.

The house music company says its publishing arm, Defected Music, has recently achieved “big successes” with credits on Beyoncé’s Renaissance album, and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), as well as tracks from Purple Disco Machine and John Summit, including Substitution, Where Your Are, and Camelphat’s Cola.

The partnership between WCM UK and Defected Records is expected to provide the latter with Warner Chappell Music’s global reach and resources to expand its audiences.

“Our mission is to uphold house music’s standards globally, to service our community while helping artists build longer lasting, more impactful, and more profitable careers,” Defected CEO Wez Saunders said.

“This JV with Warner Chappell Music UK will allow us to continue this, and grow even further. I am particularly grateful to Darren Young, Sam Lowe and the whole Warner Chappell team for making this happen and to our Director of Business Affairs, Shamus Damani, for his ongoing support and joining me on this next stage of Defected’s journey.”

Defected’s Director of Business Affairs, Shamus Damani, added: “We look forward to working with Warner Chappell Music UK who clearly understand our DNA and are able to provide us with an award-winning team to ensure this next phase of Defected Music’s evolution is a success.”

“I am delighted that we’re partnering with the iconic Defected Records – which is such a well-respected and innovative name in house music,” said Amber Davis, SVP and Head of A&R, Warner Chappell Music UK.

“I’ve been such a fan of its genre defining catalogue for many years and it’s been a real team effort and privilege to bring these two companies together. I’d like to thank Wez, Shamus, Sam, Shani (Gonzales) and Darren (Young) for all their work and support in getting the deal done.”

Sam Lowe, A&R Consultant, Warner Chappell Music UK, added: “We are proud and excited to be partnering with Defected Records. The group clearly has a great recipe for success and we can’t wait to start collaborating. Defected is a cultural phenomenon in the UK dance scene and we want to help it take its vision to the next level. I know this is going to be a great partnership and we’re excited for what is to come.”

Defected’s partnership with Warner Chappell Music UK follows its partnership last year with The Circuit Group, a music company founded by music industry veterans from artist management firms Seven20 and AYITA. Defected and The Circuit Group teamed up to bolster their North American and UK expansions.

Also last year, Defected partnered with UK-born Reactional Music, which has developed patented technology that allows real-time personalization of soundtracks and music during gameplay. The partnership sought “to bring dance music to games.” Defected also collaborated with demo submission platform LabelRadar to streamline the demo submission process for emerging talent.

