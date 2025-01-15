Deezer partners with Sacem to adopt artist-centric payment model for publishing rights in France

Music streaming platform Deezer has partnered with rights management organization Sacem to implement an artist-centric payment system (ACPS) for publishing rights across Deezer’s platform in France.

Deezer and Sacem describe the deal as “the world’s first update” to the remuneration model for publishing since the advent of streaming services.

The partnership, announced Wednesday (January 15) in Paris, marks a shift in how songwriters and publishers will be compensated for their work on streaming platforms. The development follows Deezer’s implementation of ACPS for recorded music, in partnership with Universal Music Group, in 2023. Warner Music Group, Wagram, and indie digital licensing org Merlin have since joined Deezer’s ACPS.

“At Deezer, we continuously innovate for the benefit of the music ecosystem, and we are thrilled to partner with Sacem to introduce the world’s first update to the remuneration model for publishing in the streaming era,” said Alexis Lanternier, CEO of Deezer.

“Our model ensures that a higher share of what subscribers pay goes to the artists they love, while also counteracting fraudulent streaming behavior. Through this partnership, we are pleased to offer these key benefits to songwriters, composers, and publishers represented by Sacem.”

The new model introduces a number of features designed to ensure “fairer remuneration” for creators. These include a user-centric cap that limits individual users’ impact on royalty pool distribution, and a “double boost” mechanism that rewards artists who maintain an active fanbase of at least 500 different subscribers generating 1,000 or more monthly streams.

Sacem CEO Cécile Rap-Veber highlighted the model’s potential to address long-standing industry concerns. “Since the advent of streaming, numerous debates have emerged about a more equitable distribution of revenue. The ACPS, developed in France with Deezer, moves in this direction by rewarding true music, excluding noise, and better accounting for the diversity of aesthetics and genres listened to on the platform.

“We appreciate Deezer’s commitment to creators and publishers in the field of streaming as well as AI, notably through their adherence to the Ed Newton-Rex initiative and our mutual efforts, and we’re thrilled to announce our collaboration today.”

