Dan Rosen named President, Records And Publishing, Australasia At Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group has announced that Dan Rosen, currently President of Warner Music Australasia, will expand his role to encompass Warner Chappell Music.

The move unites the leadership of the recorded music and publishing businesses across both Australia and New Zealand.

Rosen will report to both Guy Moot, Co-Chair and CEO of Warner Chappell Music, and Simon Robson, President of EMEA, Recorded Music, WMG, who is currently also overseeing the recorded music business in APAC.

WMG said the move underscores its commitment to creating “a new, all-encompassing home for artists and songwriters in Australasia, while preserving the distinct identities of each division”.

In Rosen, WMG said it has an executive with “an outstanding skillset, flexible approach and natural curiosity who is deeply embedded in the creative industry and, in addition to having been an artist and songwriter himself, has a deep understanding of the publishing business”.

In his newly expanded role, Rosen is tasked with growing Warner Chappell Music Australasia’s business, “foster[ing] a new level of collaboration between the two divisions, and creat[ing] new opportunities for both artists and songwriters”.

Under Rosen’s leadership, WMG said that Warner Music Australasia has experienced significant growth in its domestic and international revenues, securing deals with new talent including Brad Cox, James Johnson, co-signing Balu Brigada and Blusher with Atlantic Records, and championing the careers of Budjerah, Kita Alexander and Oliver Cronin.

WMG said that Rosen has also been committed to breaking Warner Music’s global stars in the region, with the likes of Benson Boone, Charli xcx, Fred again.. and Teddy Swims all enjoying success in the market.

Dan Rosen said: “I am incredibly excited to take on this expanded role and it is a privilege to passionately and innovatively serve our incredible roster of recording artists and songwriters.

“We are building a truly unique creative powerhouse for the music community in Australasia, by fostering an environment where artists and songwriters are celebrated and empowered to elevate their work to new heights both locally and globally.

“The rosters of songwriters at Warner Chappell Music is exceptional, and I look forward to expanding its repertoire and reach across Australasia, positioning it for exciting new growth and opportunities.”

Guy Moot, Co-Chair and CEO of Warner Chappell Music, said: “Dan’s passion for music, his deep understanding of the industry and his experience across law, policy and artist advocacy, as well as his career as a songwriter, give him a unique skill set to lead both strong, distinctive divisions of recorded music and publishing.

“The Australasian music industry is both dynamic and diverse, and over the last few years we’ve worked hard to grow a frontline roster from scratch – I’m delighted Dan will be building on this with his holistic vision for the region.”

Simon Robson, President of EMEA, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group, added: “Dan has been an exceptional leader for Warner Music Australasia, constantly pushing the envelope and championing the careers of artists and songwriters.

“This expanded role will enable him to strengthen our entire proposition in the region and set a new standard for how we serve the creative community.”

Rosen’s career began on the artist side as a founding member of the band Second Dan, which rose to fame after winning Triple J’s Unearthed Competition in 2003.

Rosen's career began on the artist side as a founding member of the band Second Dan, which rose to fame after winning Triple J's Unearthed Competition in 2003.

Beyond music, Rosen is a qualified lawyer and a policy expert, having served as a senior advisor to the Australian Government and pursued post-graduate studies on a Fulbright Scholarship at New York University. Returning to Australia in 2010, Dan became CEO of ARIA and PPCA, the bodies for the Australian recording industry, where he championed artist rights, implemented key reforms, and led the charge for government support for the creative industries during COVID-19.