Caldecott Music appoints David Nam Le as MD of Vista Musical Instruments and Jon Bahr as Senior Advisor at BandLab Technologies

Singapore-based music industry company Caldecott Music Group has made two significant leadership appointments across its divisions.

David Nam Le has been promoted to Managing Director of Vista Musical Instruments, while Jon Bahr joins BandLab Technologies as Senior Advisor for Artist & Label Services.

Bahr brings extensive industry experience to his new role. He previously served as Vice President of Business Development & Strategy at Downtown Music Holdings, where he worked with companies like CD Baby and FUGA. Before that, he spent over a decade at ASCAP, reaching the position of Senior Director of Marketing & Communications.

In his new role, Bahr will guide BandLab’s growing suite of artist services, including licensing, distribution, publishing, and industry partnerships.

Bahr and Le will report to Caldecott Music CEO Meng Ru Kuok.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Meng and the BandLab Technologies team,” Bahr said. “BandLab Technologies has a thriving at-scale enterprise of creator-focused platforms and best-in-class technology that’s reshaping the way music is created.”

He added: “For the past year, Meng and I have been discussing how to support and build services for the global music business of the future, and I can’t wait to continue that work at an operating level.”

Meanwhile, Le is advancing from his previous position as General Manager at Vista Musical Instruments. He started his career at Vista Musical brand Swee Lee when Kuok first took ownership. At Vista, Le progressed through various roles, including category management, buying, and product development.

Le played key roles in relaunching the guitar brand Harmony and managing the acquisition of MONO and Heritage Guitars. In his new role, Le will collaborate on higher-level strategy and cross-group initiatives, Caldecott Music said.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead and work alongside our dedicated teams at Vista Musical Instruments,” said Le. “We’ve crossed so many milestones in the last 10 years, but there is still so much more to come from our brands and products, and I’m eager to do even more to drive meaningful impact across the division, group and the wider music industry.”

Commenting on the appointments, Kuok said: “The appointments of passionate leaders with a wealth of experience underscore Caldecott Music Group’s commitment to our mission of empowering our community of artists, creators, and fans.

“I’m proud to embark on this next chapter with both David and Jon, to strengthen our offerings and continue innovating across the music landscape.”

Vista Musical Instruments operates globally, with presence in the US, UK, and Asia-Pacific regions, overseeing brands such as MONO, Harmony, Heritage Guitars, Teisco, Swee Lee, Dawsons, and Manny’s.

Meanwhile, BandLab operates a desktop DAW called Cakewalk, artist services platform ReverbNation, and global beat and music marketplace Airbit.

In April, ReverbNation partnered with Warner Chappell Music to bring music publishing services to the platform’s songwriters, artists, and digital creators. In October 2023, BandLab partnered with Universal Music Group on what they called “an expansive, industry-first strategic relationship concentrated on artificial intelligence.”

Caldecott Music Group was formed as a parent company in 2021 to house three divisions: BandLab, Vista Musical, and NME Networks.

