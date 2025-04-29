Sony Corp strikes strategic partnership with BandLab Technologies to bring spatial sound and other tools to the company’s millions of users

Sony Corporation is partnering with social music platform BandLab Technologies to bring its spatial audio technology and other tools to millions of creators who lack access to professional studios.

The deal, announced Tuesday (April 29), will integrate Sony’s 360 Reality Audio technology directly into BandLab‘s platform, allowing its 100 million users to both experience and create music in spatial audio using just smartphones and standard headphones.

Starting this summer, BandLab users will have access to spatial-enabled beats in BandLab’s Sounds marketplace. Users can build on these beats, adding vocals and other production elements.

For Sony, which pioneered the 360 Reality Audio format to compete with Apple‘s Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, the partnership with BandLab further expands the format’s footprint. Last year, Apple Music started offering artists up to 10% higher royalties for music available in Spatial Audio.

Beyond the initial spatial audio integration, Sony and BandLab hinted at plans for a dedicated, co-branded hub within BandLab, which they say “will act as a gateway for future offerings.” The hub will integrate new technology and tools for music creation, as well as provide “exclusive access” to newly developed educational programs, the companies said.

Meng Ru Kuok, CEO & Co-Founder of BandLab Technologies, said, “This partnership reflects a shared belief that the technology and opportunities to create music should be available to everyone, not just a select few.

“By working with Sony Corporation, we’re combining our strengths to empower creators at every step of their journey. It’s not just about what artists can do today, but about what becomes possible when they’re given the right support to experiment and grow.”

Masaaki Oshima, Head of Personal Entertainment Business Unit, Sony Corporation, added: “Sony Corporation has long been committed to delivering premium audio experiences, and this partnership with BandLab Technologies allows us to bridge the gap between professional-grade sound and independent creators of all levels.

“By integrating our audio products and technology into BandLab’s ecosystem, we’re not only expanding access to immersive audio tools, but also strengthening our connection with the pro-consumer market, enhancing the way music is created and experienced.

“We’re excited to see how artists push creative boundaries with these new possibilities.”

BandLab Technologies, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Singapore, operates its namesake social music creation platform BandLab, as well as desktop DAW Cakewalk, artist services platform ReverbNation, and beat and music marketplace Airbit. The company operates under the Caldecott Music Group.

The partnership with Sony marks BandLab’s latest after it struck an exclusive deal with Warner Chappell Music last year to identify and sign songwriters on ReverbNation. BandLab acquired ReverbNation from eMinor, Inc. in November 2021.

The collaboration also comes amid growing competition in the creator tools space. Last month, US performance rights organization BMI unveiled Spark, a new program offering its music creators access to industry tools, educational resources, and even health and wellness services.

In South Korea, Supertone, the AI voice company owned by K-pop giant HYBE, recently launched a new AI text-to-voice tool that it says generates “high-quality, expressive audio content.”

