Bria raises $40m to expand patented attribution engine to AI-generated music content

Bria, a visual gen AI platform built on what it says is “100% licensed data” has closed $40 million in Series B funding, bringing its total capital raised to $65 million.

The company says it will also use the funds to widen the application of its patented attribution engine beyond images to music, video, and text generation.

The round was led by Red Dot Capital, with participation from Maor Investment, Entrée Capital, GFT Ventures, Intel Capital, and In-Venture.

The startup says in its funding announcement that “one of the most significant criticisms of AI today is its seeming lack of respect for existing IP and proper protocols for licensing”.

Bria says it wants to change that, by “creating a whole new IP ecosystem wherein businesses can access licensed IP content from media conglomerates and studios for use in commercial gen AI creations, with built-in compliance”.

Bria’s Visual Generative AI platform lets businesses create visual content for various use cases.

Bria explains that its patented attribution engine, which it wants to expand to music, “bridges the generative output and the training dataset”, so data owners are programmatically compensated according to their overall influence on each generated output.

Bria currently has over 30 data partners, including Getty Images, Envato, Alamy, Freepix, Depositphoto, and more. It says that its “Spotify-inspired commercial model ensures no copyright or privacy infringement and upholds transparency in line with evolving AI regulations”.

“Since its inception, Bria’s mission has been to bridge the accountability gap between organizations and Gen AI through transparency, accessibility, and control,” said Dr. Yair Adato, Bria Founder and CEO.

“By broadening our attribution offering to all types of content, including music, video, and text, we are helping to usher in a truly sustainable creative economy.” Dr. Yair Adato, Bria

Added Adato: “While our patented attribution technology has instilled trust in AI systems, facilitating responsible, controlled access to coveted IP content will change the game. Enterprises can use our source code and API platform to integrate visual generative AI inside their products and access previously untouchable premium branded content.

“By broadening our attribution offering to all types of content, including music, video, and text, we are helping to usher in a truly sustainable creative economy.”

This latest round comes nearly one year after Bria closed its Series A funding in March 2024. Since then, Bria has formed strategic alliances with technology giants including Nvidia, Microsoft, and AWS.

“We are excited to support their journey as they help bring Gen AI to more organizations in a risk-free manner, how and where they want, while pioneering an innovative business model that keeps content creators compensated and incentivized”. Danielle Ardon Baratz, Red Dot Capital

“The potential of generative AI in the enterprise space — where efficiency and creativity drive ROI — is immense,” said Danielle Ardon Baratz of Red Dot Capital.

“Bria is redefining how enterprises create and personalize visual content at scale with its enterprise-grade platform, designed for control, predictability, and modularity. Bria is setting a new standard in AI-driven content generation.

“We are excited to support their journey as they help bring Gen AI to more organizations in a risk-free manner, how and where they want, while pioneering an innovative business model that keeps content creators compensated and incentivized”.Music Business Worldwide