BMG parent Bertelsmann partners with ElevenLabs, plans AI-generated music features

Bertelsmann, the parent company of music company BMG, has formed a new partnership with AI startup ElevenLabs to explore AI-generated voice and music capabilities.

The collaboration will focus on integrating ElevenLabs‘ AI technologies into media production processes across Bertelsmann’s businesses.

At least 36 Bertelsmann companies have already begun implementing ElevenLabs’ AI tools in various operational contexts, ElevenLabs said in a blog post on Saturday (November 29).

RTL Technology, a Bertelsmann company, has recently used AI in dubbing. Its recent project, the German-language version of the docuseries Myths and Monsters, was entirely dubbed with AI-generated voices, simplifying the dubbing process.

While the companies said the partnership would initially focus on using AI in media storytelling, they hinted at plans to integrate AI technologies into music production.

“Our AI tools are helping Bertelsmann’s teams create voice and sound content. Soon, we’ll add features like AI-generated music. These tools don’t replace creators — they save time for the creative work that matters most,” ElevenLabs said.

Variety reported that the partnership aims to deliver “lifelike voice and sound generation” and audio tools to “support production and pre-production” for Bertelsmann brands.

“With Bertelsmann’s Tech & Data Alliance and its recently founded AI Hub we have been at the forefront of applying new technologies across our businesses and building partnerships to accelerate the adoption of GenAI solutions in our businesses,” Rhys Nölke, chief data officer for Bertelsmann, was quoted by Variety as saying.

“ElevenLabs’ sophisticated AI solutions are cutting edge, ensuring high quality and multi-language audio experiences.”

Mati Staniszewski, CEO of ElevenLabs, added: “Together with Bertelsmann, we want to push what’s possible in storytelling. Whether it’s crafting richer audio, speeding up production, or making content accessible across languages, our work together is about finding new ways to bring creators and their audiences closer.”

Among ElevenLabs’ AI offerings is its voice cloning technology, rivaling other players like Papercup, Deepdub, Acapela, Respeecher, Voice.ai, and PlayAI, which recently secured $21 million in seed funding.

ElevenLabs recently unveiled a new feature called GenFM, enabling users to generate multi-speaker podcasts from various content types, similar to Google‘s NotebookLM.

Last month, the startup said it is investing $11 million into the Polish startup ecosystem over the next five years. It has also disclosed plans to open an office in Warsaw to serve as its R&D center to attract AI talent from Poland and the Central and Eastern Europe region.

ElevenLabs also revealed plans to expand into India, where it plans to have local leadership and build a team to serve its Indian customers, users, and partners.

