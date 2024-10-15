Believe has unveiled a redesigned global music strategy, under the leadership of Romain Vivien, the company’s recently-appointed Global Head of Music.

The company said on Tuesday (October 15) that this new strategy aims at “driving further artist development and increasing the value created for artists and labels at all stages of their careers”.

Also serving as Believe’s President for Europe, overseeing France, the UK and Germany, Romain Vivien is responsible for designing Believe’s global music and artist development strategy.

The exec oversees the acceleration of Believe’s ‘Artist Services‘ business, which offers what the company calls “tailored go-to-market” and audience development strategies to “elevate and maintain the next generation of digital artists to the top” in over 14 countries.

Believe says that he is also in charge of “creating synergies” across its ‘Label & Artist Solutions‘ business line, which provides labels and established artists with distribution, marketing and digital promotion, as well as the Group’s publishing business.

Believe says that the creation of this new role comes at a time when it has “continuously delivered global and regional success stories”.

Successes cited by Believe include The Blaze (France), Novo Amor (UK), Iñigo Quintero (Spain), Royel Otis (Australia), Sevdaliza (Holland/Iran), Grupo Frontera (Mexico), Saran (Thailand), Krsna (India) or JuL (France).

Denis Ladegaillerie, Believe’s Founder and CEO, said: “Romain Vivien’s extensive experience and deep understanding of our global industry make him the perfect and unique choice for this role.”

“Romain Vivien’s extensive experience and deep understanding of our global industry make him the perfect and unique choice for this role.” Denis Ladegaillerie, Believe

Added Ladegaillerie: “Since 2008, Romain has been one of my trusted partners to develop and grow Believe into the global player it is today.

“He has been instrumental in building our music vision across the Group, constantly leading his teams to innovate and push barriers to enable the emergence of new talents across hip-hop, pop, electronic music and more – all the while sustaining an impeccable delivery of premium services to our top artists and labels.

“I am confident that, under these new global and regional roles, his leadership will be key as we continue to build the best artist development company for artists and labels at all stages of their careers.”

“I am very excited to take on this new challenge and look forward to working with our talented teams, artists, labels and partners to design Believe’s global music strategy and reinforce our music DNA among our whole organization.” Romain Vivien, Believe

Romain Vivien, Believe’s Global Head of Music and President of Europe, added: “I am very excited to take on this new challenge and look forward to working with our talented teams, artists, labels and partners to design Believe’s global music strategy and reinforce our music DNA among our whole organization.

“I want to continue developing our business further and contribute to a healthier, fairer and more transparent music ecosystem. Partnering with independent artists, labels and entrepreneurs to develop their career and fairly share the value created is a fantastic mission.”

Believe generated revenues of EUR €474.1 million (approx. USD $510m) in H1 across its entire business.

The company breaks down its global operations into two divisions:

(i) DIY distributor TuneCore (referred to as ‘Automated Solutions’ in its results); as well as

(referred to as in its results); as well as (ii) The performance of its core premium label and artist services operation (referred to as ‘Premium Solutions’)

The company’s ‘Premium Solutions’ revenues grew 13.5% YoY – from €388.5 million in H1 2023 – to €440.9 million in H1 2024. On an organic basis, ‘Premium Solutions’ revenues grew 11.7% YoY.

Meanwhile, according to the company’s latest financial results published in August, in H1 2024 its Automated Solutions division’s revenues grew 23.4% YoY to €33.2 million. On an organic basis, Automated Solutions revenues grew 20.5% YoY.Music Business Worldwide