TuneCore launches new ‘Advanced Trends and Analytics’ dashboard for for self-releasing artists

Believe-owned distribution platform TuneCore has released a new trends and analytics dashboard that it says is “designed to equip artists with deeper insights and performance metrics to accelerate their growth.”

The new dashboard, now available to all artists using TuneCore, features five core functions:

Cross-Platform Performance Tracking : “Artists can access streaming and download insights across major DSPs, plus exclusive social media analytics from TikTok and Douyin—critical for understanding their audiences and identifying growth opportunities.”

: “Artists can access streaming and download insights across major DSPs, plus exclusive social media analytics from TikTok and Douyin—critical for understanding their audiences and identifying growth opportunities.” Real-Time Engagement Metrics : “Daily updates provide artists with real-time data on views, shares, saves, likes, comments, creations, and average watch time, allowing them to monitor ongoing fan engagement and adjust their promotional strategies accordingly.”

: “Daily updates provide artists with real-time data on views, shares, saves, likes, comments, creations, and average watch time, allowing them to monitor ongoing fan engagement and adjust their promotional strategies accordingly.” Comprehensive Audience Insights : “The visualized data gives artists a clear understanding of listener engagement by location, enabling more effective targeting and marketing efforts.”

: “The visualized data gives artists a clear understanding of listener engagement by location, enabling more effective targeting and marketing efforts.” Actionable Growth Metrics : “The interactive timeline not only displays performance trends, but also highlights clear actions—like the release of a new track or a social media post—that have driven growth, helping artists optimize future release strategies.”

: “The interactive timeline not only displays performance trends, but also highlights clear actions—like the release of a new track or a social media post—that have driven growth, helping artists optimize future release strategies.” Exclusive TuneCore Accelerator Insights: “Artists using the TuneCore Accelerator platform can track streaming uplift driven by TuneCore Accelerator’s marketing programs, giving them a clear picture of how promotional placements are driving their growth.”

“Our new Trends & Analytics Dashboard is the first and only solution of its kind, designed specifically for self-releasing artists to make smarter, more strategic decisions that directly impact their careers,” CEO Andreea Gleeson said in a statement.

“With these unparalleled insights, artists can track their performance, engage their fan base more effectively, and fuel sustainable growth in today’s competitive music landscape.”

TuneCore also offered a testimonial from hip-hop artist Caleb Gordon, who got early access to the dashboard and described it as “fire.”

“I’m always checking my analytics, to stay strategic with my releases and promo, and this new TuneCore dashboard makes it way easier to track everything in one place. I can really understand my audience better now and focus on what’s working,” he said.

The enhanced trends and analytics dashboard is the latest in a series of new products rolled out by Brooklyn-headquartered TuneCore to help artists.

These include a tiered ‘Accelerator’ program rolled out in 2023, which offers services such as promotion and marketing and enables access to digital service provider (DSP) programs such as Spotify Discovery Mode and YouTube Creator Music. Tracks within the program clocked 21 billion streams in 2024, TuneCore said earlier this month.

Last year, TuneCore rolled out an AI-powered mastering service for its artists at a price of $5 per track.

As of mid-2024, TuneCore had paid out $4 billion to self-releasing artists since its launch in 2006.Music Business Worldwide