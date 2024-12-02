Azi Eftekhari named Chief Operating Officer at Sony Music UK

Sony Music UK has named Azi Eftekhari as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Reporting directly to Jason Iley, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland, Eftekhari will be responsible for driving the company’s operational strategies and supporting its business growth initiatives, the label announced Monday (December 2).

Eftekhari’s background spans music, technology, and creative industries positions. She joins Sony Music after serving two years as Co-President of Universal Music’s Catalogue Division, where she managed the catalogs of global iconic artists including The Beatles, Elton John, Amy Winehouse, The Rolling Stones, and The Spice Girls.

Her previous experience includes a role as Head of Label Relations at YouTube, where she played a key part in launching YouTube Music across Europe and brokered an innovative partnership making YouTube the official digital partner of The BRIT Awards.

Eftekhari’s professional journey also includes co-founding Remedy Inc., a creative agency that drew on her expertise in record labels, artist management, and digital platforms.

“Azi has a depth of experience straddling the world of music, tech and culture combined with commercial acumen and I am delighted that she is joining the team.” Jason Iley, Sony Music UK & Ireland

Her connection with Sony Music is not entirely new. She began her music career at Mercury Records, working directly with Iley as Director of Digital and Publicity. During this period, she was instrumental in marketing campaigns for acts such as U2, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Chase & Status.

Eftekhari has also served on the boards of the Official Charts Company and the Entertainment Retailers Association.

Eftekhari also commented on her appointment, saying, “I’m so grateful to Jason for his faith in me, and for the chance to join the brilliant team at Sony Music.

“He’s built an exceptional, future-facing company and I look forward to playing a part in continuing to champion the incredible roster of artists. In this rapidly changing marketplace, there are many exciting opportunities to harness, and I can’t wait to help drive the business into the next chapter.”

Eftekhari’s appointment marks the latest at Sony Music UK after the company elevated Joanna Kalli to Managing Director, Commercial Group, in June; and Damaris Rex-Taylor to Managing Director, RCA Records UK, in February.

