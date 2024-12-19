Audius and ICE ink multi-territory licensing deal

San Francisco-based blockchain-powered music platform Audius has struck a multi-territory licensing agreement with the International Copyright Enterprise (ICE).

Audius says that the deal “establishes a pathway for more than 330,000 rights holders to receive royalties where their music is used on Audius across a broad territorial footprint, including sub-Saharan Africa and Asia Pacific”.

Audius has signed deals with a number of big players in music publishing and performing rights over the last several months.

Companies Audius has partnered with include Kobalt, ASCAP, BMI, SESAC, and GMR, amongst others.

Several independent labels and distributors have also partnered with Audius, including DistroKid, Beatport, EMPIRE, Nettwerk Music, Ninja Tune, Merge Records, Ampsuite, Circus Records, Anjunadeep, and Anjunabeats.

The latest deal follows the public launch in September of the company’s direct payment feature, which allows artists to set prices for their music and receive payments from fans.

Initially introduced in beta to over 100 artists in November 2023, the monetization feature enables fans to make credit card payments in USDC, a digital stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, which artists can convert to any currency.

“Our mission at ICE is to proactively embrace and support emerging platforms like Audius, ensuring creators, songwriters and publishers all benefit from a dynamic and evolving international music ecosystem,” said Tim Rawlinson, VP of Licensing at ICE.

“We’re happy to collaborate with Audius, whose platform not only creates and fosters deep connections between artists and fans, but also opens up new revenue opportunities to ensure sustainable growth across unique digital ecosystems.”

“Establishing an agreement with them ensures that thousands of artists, songwriters and other rights holders around the world can begin earning royalties via Audius’ global music marketplace.” Shamal Ranasinghe, Audius

“ICE is one of the most forward-thinking technology players in royalty collection and distribution,” said Shamal Ranasinghe, Chief Business Officer at Audius.

“Establishing an agreement with them ensures that thousands of artists, songwriters and other rights holders around the world can begin earning royalties via Audius’ global music marketplace.”

Founded in 2018, Audius’ backers include Maverick Founder Guy Oseary’s Sound Ventures, SESAC‘s John Josephson, former Sony Music Publishing (then Sony/ATV) boss Martin Bandier, as well as artists like The Chainsmokers, Katy Perry, Nas, Steve Aoki, and Jason Derulo.Music Business Worldwide