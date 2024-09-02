FanCircles secures $2M to grow business building direct-to-fan music streaming and superfan platforms for artists

As “superfans” play a growing role in driving artist and platform revenue, FanCirciles, a SaaS platform that connects music artists directly with their fans, has attracted $2 million in its latest funding round.

The company did not reveal the investors involved in the funding round, only stating that it was supported by “several angel investors.”

FanCircles describes its platform as more than just a revenue generator, but a “destination for fans to feel part of something special.” The platform allows artists to create their own branded superfan platforms, providing a dedicated space for direct interaction with fans. These platforms feature exclusive content, personalized experiences, and direct-to-fan sales through custom-branded apps available on both web and mobile devices.

FanCircles says artists using its platform have reported generating $100,000 for artists per 1,000 fans through Premium subscriptions priced at $99 per year.

Unlike other platforms that host multiple artists, such as Weverse, FanCircles says it prioritizes individual artist branding, allowing artists to maintain full control over their fan relationships and brand identity. The company says this approach creates new revenue opportunities and strengthens fan engagement.

“Major companies like Apple Connect and Facebook for Artists have faced difficulties with multi-artist models. This suggests that individual, artist-branded platforms are more effective in resonating with fans and supporting artists’ careers.” Kevin Brown, FanCircles

Kevin Brown, CEO of FanCircles, said multi-artist platforms may dilute an artist’s brand and weaken the direct bond between the artist and their fanbase.

FanCircles says its key features include the ability to let fans stream music directly from the artist, similar to popular platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. This provides artists with a distribution channel and allows them to self-release their music.

While FanCircles offers free access to all fans, its Premium tier enhances the fan experience with more benefits like pre-sale ticket access, exclusive merchandise, and track-by-track music unlocking.

FanCircles-powered platforms integrate with existing industry partners, such as Ticketmaster and merchandise providers. This allows artists to offer bundled packages to fans.

User-generated content is another key feature of FanCircles, allowing fans to share their thoughts, photos, and videos, further enhancing community interaction. The platform also provides admin features and tour manager logins to ease pressure on the artists themselves.

FanCircles plans to use the proceeds from the funding round to expand its market presence and further develop its platform. Plans include introducing new features like advanced data analytics, more personalized content delivery, and enhanced e-commerce capabilities.

The company also aims to expand its operations globally, targeting key markets in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Brown added: “This investment is a testament to the incredible demand for more authentic and direct artist-fan relationships. FanCircles is more than just a platform — it’s firmly putting artists front and center with its unique model of one app per artist.”

The fundraising for FanCircles comes at a time when more companies are recognizing and harnessing the potential of superfans to drive revenue and deepen fan engagement.

Last month, streaming platform SoundCloud ventured into merchandise sales with the launch of the SoundCloud Store as it sought to capitalize on the power of superfans.

Overseas, South Korean entertainment giant HYBE has been banking on superfans to grow its business. HYBE’s superfan app, Weverse, saw a 17.4% increase in revenue last year, primarily due to increased spending by dedicated fans who purchased merchandise and subscribed to exclusive content. HYBE recently added subscription-based memberships to Weverse.

In March, Joon Choi, President of Weverse, said: “I think being a fan of someone/something, loving an IP, and loving an artist is a universal emotion, so the potential for growth in the superfan business and economy is limitless.”

