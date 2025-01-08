ATG expands into Spain via acquisition of theater operator SOM Produce

Live entertainment company ATG has acquired Spain-based theater operator SOM Produce. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ATG, majority-owned by Providence Equity Partners, also recently acquired Celebrity Attractions, a touring Broadway presenter that operates across the US.

The latest transaction sees ATG enter the Spanish market and add five theatres in Madrid to its global portfolio of venues.

SOM Produce is a prominent theater producer and operator headquartered in Madrid with more than 750,000 tickets sold annually.

The company claims to be one of the largest global producers and distributors of musicals and plays in the Spanish language.

SOM Produce manages five theaters in the center of Madrid – Nuevo Teatro Alcalá, Teatro Rialto, Teatro Nuevo Apolo, Teatro Calderón, and Teatro Amaya.

The company has produced over 20 shows including Matilda, Mamma Mia!, Billy Elliot, The Book of Mormon, West Side Story, Grease, Chicago, Cabaret and, Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

The company also produces and tours a range of theater titles throughout Spain.

Ted Stimpson CEO of ATG, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to further build ATG’s European operations and SOM Produce represents a great cultural fit; we are both very creative businesses, deeply passionate about showcasing great content in landmark venues.”

Added Stimpson: “Madrid is becoming a global hub for theater productions, and we have long admired what SOM Produce has achieved. We are delighted to be able to bring them into the ATG family and explore continued opportunities for ATG in a thriving new market.”

Marcos Cámara, CEO, Partner, & Executive Producer, SOM Produce, said: “This is an exciting new chapter for SOM Produce and we look forward to bringing more quality iconic Broadway productions and live entertainment to audiences in Spain.

“Madrid only follows the West End and Broadway in terms of global theater demand as the appetite for theater and live performances continues to grow throughout Spain.

“This partnership with ATG will help us capture significant opportunities to satisfy this increased demand going forward. We are so proud of what SOM has become, and we are thankful to our employees, producer partners and loyal customers who make us who we are today.”Music Business Worldwide