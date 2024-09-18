ATC Group launches music promotions company, Circa

UK-based artist management and live booking company ATC Group, owner of ATC Management, has launched a new transatlantic music promotions called Circa.

With offices in Los Angeles, New York, and London, Circa will absorb the operations of Your Army America, continuing to deliver marketing and promotion services across key global music markets.

Circa builds on the foundation laid by Your Army, a music promotions company founded in London in 2007, which expanded to Los Angeles in 2013.

Earlier this year, Your Army’s US arm consolidated Strange Loop Promo’s American operations under its banner. Your Army America has been instrumental in promoting electronic music artists such as Disclosure, RÜFÜS DU SOL, James Blake and The Chemical Brothers, as well as rising artists Nia Archives, Hayla and LP Giobbi.

Matt Black, former Managing Director of Your Army America, will lead Circa.

In the US, Black will head a team known for executing radio, DJ promotions, and digital campaigns for major labels including Atlantic, Warner, RCA, AWAL, Capitol, Virgin, Mute, Ninja Tune, XL Recordings, Domino, and Future Classic. Circa has worked with diverse artists like RÜFÜS DU SOL, The Hives, and Nia Archives, achieving chart placements across multiple genres.

“I’m thrilled to be starting down a new path with Circa, which is an exciting moment for myself and the whole team, a few of whom I’ve worked alongside for the better part of a decade.” Matt Black, Circa

“I’m thrilled to be starting down a new path with Circa, which is an exciting moment for myself and the whole team, a few of whom I’ve worked alongside for the better part of a decade,” said Black.

Meanwhile, the London office will be led by Charlie Reid, appointed as General Manager. Reid also brings experience from his time at Your Army, Decca, EMI, and Columbia, where he managed UK national radio campaigns for artists such as London Grammar, Jon Batiste, CamelPhat, Rivo, Jon Batiste, Marlon Hoffstadt, and Jade Bird.

“Opening up an office and building a new team out of London alongside Charlie, and having the support and infrastructure of ATC Group, will bring new opportunities for the long list of talented artists who trust us to be a part of their journey,” Black added.

Reid added: “I’m really excited to be working alongside Matt and the wider team to head up Circa’s UK office. With teams on both sides of the Atlantic, it presents a unique opportunity for us to deliver a more holistic solution to artist promotion in an increasingly globalized music landscape.”

“As a key component of ATC’s full service offering across our network of Group businesses, Circa will enable us to deliver an ever more integrated strategy to assist artists in achieving their creative and commercial goals.” Adam Driscoll, ATC Group

Operating as part of ATC Group’s Services division, the rebranded Circa will work alongside Familiar Music Group, brand partnerships agencies companyX and Simpatico, digital firm [namethemachine], and merchandising company Sandbag.

Circa will continue to work with artists such as Justice, Disclosure, Mother Mother, SOFI TUKKER, Milky Chance, and deadmau5, delivering global campaigns from its expanded operations.

Adam Driscoll, CEO of ATC Group, said: “The launch of Circa presents the Group with the opportunity to further support Matt, Charlie and the team as they continue to build a successful and influential marketing and promotions agency, activating highly regarded campaigns for a host of amazing clients.

“As a key component of ATC’s full service offering across our network of Group businesses, Circa will enable us to deliver an ever more integrated strategy to assist artists in achieving their creative and commercial goals.”

The broader ATC Group also includes artist management, live booking, and music promotion divisions. Its management division, ATC Management, counts Faithless, Daniel Avery, Leon Vynehall, Yaeji, The Smile, Nick Cave, Johnny Marr, and Bring Me The Horizon through Raw Power Management, among its clients. ATC Management acquired a majority stake in Raw Power earlier this year.

ATC Group’s live booking agency ATC Live provides services to over 500 artists including Jungle, Fontaines D.C., Yard Act, and Georgia. The group also owns music promoter Joy Entertainment Group, livestream specialists Driift and ATC Experience.

Music Business Worldwide