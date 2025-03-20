Ric Salmon promoted to newly created role of Chief Growth Officer at ATC Group

London-headquartered independent music company ATC Group has named Ric Salmon to the newly-created position of Chief Growth Officer.

In his new role, Salmon will be a key part of ATC’s strategy to expand internationally through acquisitions and partnerships, the company said in a statement on Thursday (March 20).

“Ric’s deep understanding of the music industry and the needs of artists makes him the ideal person for this newly created role. We look forward to seeing the immediate positive impact his appointment will undoubtedly have on the Group,” CEO Adam Driscoll said.

Salmon has worked with ATC for a decade, representing artists such as Laura Marling, Glen Hansard, Trevor Horn, and Frank Carter. Notably, he co-founded concert livestreaming company Driift with his ATC colleague Brian Message. ATC holds a 32.5% stake in Driift, and said earlier this year it had signed agreements to purchase the company’s remaining shares.

Prior to his time at ATC, Salmon managed prominent artists including Morrissey and Seal through his management company Harvest Entertainment, and held senior A&R roles at Sony Music, Ministry of Sound, and Warner Music International, where he worked with the likes of Eric Prydz, Rod Stewart, Beverley Knight, The Corrs, and Boyzone, among others.

“These are exciting times at ATC. We are building a new type of global music company, one with music management at its core, but with scope to capitalize on new technologies and market innovation, and provide a comprehensive range of services to help artists reach their creative and commercial potential,” Salmon said.

“Among my responsibilities as Chief Growth Officer will be to continue to secure new acquisitions and partnerships that can expand this full-service model. I’m absolutely delighted to take up this new role, and to continue working with such a phenomenal team.”’

ATC Group reported a 107% YoY increase in revenue in 2024, to GBP £50 million (USD $63.9 million). That was propelled in part by the company’s ongoing strategic acquisitions, which in the past few years have included a 55% stake in Raw Power Management and a 60% stake in merchandise firm Sandbag.

The company has also signed a “cooperation agreement” with China-based music company Modern Sky, and launched a transatlantic music promotion company called Circa.

The company’s rapidly growing scale has prompted it to investigate a potential listing on the London Stock Exchange. The company is currently listed on the subscription-based exchange Aquis, where it raised £4.1 million in its IPO in 2021.

ATC’s activities center around three core segments: artist representation (ATC Management, Raw Power Management, ATC Live), services (Sandbag, Circa, Driift), and live events and experiences (ATC Experience, Joy Entertainment Group).

The company says it has accumulated 860 clients, including management clients Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, The Smile, Sleaford Mods, and Yaeji. ATC Live books shows for over 570 clients, including Amyl & The Sniffers, Big Thief, Black Pumas, English Teacher, Faye Webster, Fontaines D.C., Good Neighbours, Jungle, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, and The Lumineers, among others.