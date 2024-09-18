Antoine Dathanat named Managing Director, France at Sony Music Publishing as Nicolas Galibert retires

Sony Music Publishing has promoted Antoine Dathanat to Managing Director of France, succeeding long-time MD Nicolas Galibert, who will retire at the end of September.

Antoine Dathanat joined Sony Music Publishing in 2018 as Head of A&R, where he worked closely with artists including Clara Luciani, Yseult, Hamza, BoumidjalX, London, Ozedikus, La Femme, Keblack, Naza, Booba and more.

He brings over two decades of industry experience, having started his career in 2002 with BMG Publishing as a Junior A&R and moving to Barclay/Universal in 2007.

In his new role, Dathanat will oversee the company’s creative and business operations in France, with a focus on bolstering relationships with clients and industry partners, as well as expanding global support for SMP songwriters. Based in Paris, he will report to Guy Henderson, Sony Music Publishing’s President of International.

Henderson said: “I am so pleased that Antoine will take over the reigns as Managing Director for SMP France, which has emerged as a one of our most important international territories. Antoine has spearheaded the most successful A&R team in France, and I know that he will bring those leadership qualities to his new role.”

Henderson also commented on Galibert’s retirement, saying: “Nicolas Galibert has led our company in France with great distinction and success for many years. His contributions have positioned our team for further growth, and we are incredibly grateful for all that he has done for the company.”

Galibert added: “I am delighted to have Antoine as my successor and feel confident that the amazing work achieved by SMP France’s current and former teams will be pursued and fostered under his leadership. Since joining us six years ago, he fully and successfully carried out his mission as Head of A&R and as an SMP family member.”

Dathanat added: “Nicolas has cultivated a strong, rich legacy at the company, fostering a team that defends the interests of our songwriters, past, present and future. We intend to be a driving force in sharing the music of our songwriters far and wide. I look forward to beginning this new chapter with the team as we nurture and grow the talent of SMP France both onstage and backstage and ensure that the creative impulse at the heart of the process.”

Sony Music Publishing France represents a roster of songwriters and composers such as Clara Luciani, Gazo, Grand Corps Malade, Gims, Ninho, Slimane, Yseult, Hamza, Niska, Kyo, Morad, London, Laurent Voulzy, Julien Clerc, Lous & The Yakuzas, Ibrahim Maalouf, Zola, Vitaa, and Gesaffelstein, among others.

Dathanat’s promotion marks the latest across Sony Music Publishing’s global operations. About two weeks ago, SMP Scandinavia promoted Atena Banisaid to General Manager and Christoffer Lindh to Head of A&R. In the UK, SMP elevated Rob Stratton to Vice President, Visual + Media Rights in July.

