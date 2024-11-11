Angie Rho appointed Senior Vice President, Global Touring at AEG Presents

AEG Presents has appointed Angie Rho as Senior Vice President, Global Touring.

Rho joins the company from Creative Artists Agency (CAA), where she most recently served as Head of Business Affairs.

Her responsibilities will include operational oversight of the division, global strategy, team development, and business affairs, reporting to President of Global Touring, Rich Schaefer.

Rho will be based out of AEG Presents’ headquarters in Los Angeles.

Rho is described as “an experienced senior leader” across a variety of industries, with significant in-house counsel experience with both large, well-established companies as well as start-ups.

Her most recent role as an executive at CAA involved guiding and managing operations including functional expertise in structuring operational divisions, M&A activities from negotiations to post-deal integration, personnel matters, and various legal issues.

AEG Presents noted that Rho began her career “at the nascency of the digital music era”, working at the “crossroads of technology and music” at the music start-up LAUNCH, which was subsequently acquired by Yahoo! Music.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky by being in the right place at the right time, to experience unprecedented growth in live music and touring,” said Rho.

“I’m very excited about what’s ahead of us and look forward to contributing meaningfully to the continued success of AEG’s Global Touring group.” Angie Rho

Added Rho: “I feel just as lucky to be joining Rich Schaefer in Global Touring and the talented family at AEG Presents.

“I’m very excited about what’s ahead of us and look forward to contributing meaningfully to the continued success of AEG’s Global Touring group.”

“Angie brings a wealth of expertise and keen insights to the Global Touring division and AEG Presents as a whole, and I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome her to the team.” Rich Schaefer

Schaefer added: “Angie brings a wealth of expertise and keen insights to the Global Touring division and AEG Presents as a whole, and I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome her to the team.

“She will play a key part in aligning our company to be best positioned as we continue to build and grow.”Music Business Worldwide