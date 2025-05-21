Joe Jaeger elevated to VP, Integrated Marketing & Strategy at AEG Presents

Live events company AEG Presents has promoted Joe Jaeger to Vice President, Integrated Marketing and Strategy, within its Global Partnerships division.

Jaeger’s expanded role includes strategic development across the company’s live music properties portfolio, in addition to his current role of leading the marketing team, AEG Presents announced Tuesday (May 20).

He will continue to report to Alexandra McArthur, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships, AEG Presents, and will remain based in Los Angeles.

Jaeger has been with AEG Presents for seven years, supporting brand partnerships and marketing efforts for festivals like Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival, and Portola, as well as for AEG’s other venues across the US.

Before joining AEG, he was with iHeartMedia in New York City, focusing on marketing national live events. Jaeger started his career in the entertainment industry at New York City-based Fiur Productions. He also spent time at MTV, playing a role in developing branded content and sponsorship activations for music-driven programming under MTV’s Integrated Marketing division.

Commenting on the promotion, McArthur said: “Joe has consistently brought strategic thinking, creativity, and a strong understanding of how to connect brands with live music fans.

“He’s been instrumental in driving growth across our platforms, and I’m excited to see him step into this expanded leadership role.”

Jaeger added: “I’m honored to take on this new role. AEG Presents has built an incredible ecosystem of festivals and venues, and I’m excited to continue developing meaningful, forward-thinking partnerships that elevate both the fan experience and our brand relationships.”

Jaeger’s promotion marks the latest at AEG following that of seven executives who were promoted to SVP roles in March. AEG elevated Andrew Bersch to SVP of Finance & Administration, Holli Branam, Bret Heiman and Alex McArthur to SVP of Sales, Samantha Fernandez to SVP of Festival Activations, and Brianne Grimley to SVP of Venue Activations. Eric Kohler has also been promoted to SVP of Global Partnerships.

In February, Andrew Klein was promoted to President of Global Partnerships.

AEG has also announced several other notable appointments in recent months, including Angie Rho’s appointment to Senior Vice President, Global Touring, and Weston Herbert’s appointment to Vice President, Global Touring in January.

