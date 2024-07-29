Alison Donald, Kobalt’s Head of Global Creative, to exit company

Alison Donald, Kobalt’s Head of Global Creative, has announced she will be leaving the company at the end of the month to “pursue other endeavors”.

According to Kobalt, the exec has been a “key driver of culture” during her seven-year tenure at the company, signing talent such as Sam Fender, Cigarettes After Sex, Koffee, Gabriels, Jungle, Khruangbin, Rage Against the Machine, The Last Dinner Party and Tom Odell.

Donald joined Kobalt in 2017, overseeing A&R and creative in the UK and Europe for both Kobalt Music Publishing and AWAL’s UK and Europe creative teams.

Donald was promoted to Head of Global Creative just over a year ago, dividing her time between London and Los Angeles.

Donald joined Kobalt from Columbia Records UK, where she was Co-President.

At Columbia, Donald signed and worked closely with the likes of George Ezra, Tom Odell, Rag’N’Bone Man, Declan Mckenna, and The Civil Wars.

Before joining Columbia in 2011, Donald was MD at Chrysalis Music Publishing (2000-2010).

She signed and oversaw projects by the likes of Damon Albarn, Danger Mouse, The Gossip, Fleet Foxes, Laura Marling, Thom Yorke and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Donald was also Head of A&R at Warner/Chappell Music (1996-2000), where she signed The Strokes, Gomez, Gregg Alexander.

Before that, Donald worked for Capitol/EMI Records for seven years. She began her career over three decades ago at Arista Records.

“Working with the team at Kobalt and all of the incredible artists and writers on the roster has been very rewarding, I am extremely proud of what we’ve all achieved.” Alison Donald

“I’m sad to be leaving both my friends at Kobalt and our wonderful roster but I am looking forward to the next chapter.”

“Alison’s fervor for creativity and music have always been felt throughout the entire organization, inspiring our teams every day.” Jeannette Perez, Kobalt

“Her palpable energy and enthusiasm will be missed by everyone at Kobalt. We wish her all of the best as she embarks on her next journey.”

Donald’s promotion to Head of Global Creative in March 2023 arrived a couple of months after Kobalt’s former Chief Creative Officer, Sas Metcalfe, announced her departure from the company. British exec Sas Metcalfe stepped up to the Chief Creative Officer (CCO) role in 2017.Music Business Worldwide