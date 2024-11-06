After two years of stealth development, TikTok challenger Connyct launches early access

Connyct, a startup short video platform touted as a challenger to TikTok, has emerged from two years of stealth development.

The app is targeting students for its exclusive early access program. Launching in the coming weeks, early access will require a .edu email address for access, initially limiting its availability to US college students.

Connyct says it seeks to bridge digital and real-world connections. The app is built around a video-based Events Center designed for discovering and promoting local activities. It features group creation tools and content creation services.

The startup emphasizes privacy and real-world community building, marketing itself as a platform where digital interactions enhance rather than replace face-to-face connections.

“We’re not just building another app; we’re creating a space where your digital world finally reflects and enhances your real one,” said Connyct’s co-founder and CEO Matt Berman.

Berman previously launched an early competitor to YouTube that reached half a million monthly users. That platform secured backing from advertising figure Martin Sorrell and WPP. Berman has also developed marketing strategies for brands including Heineken and Fireball Whisky.

Berman co-founded Connyct with Chairman David Polinsky. Polinsky, a Fordham Law graduate, brings experience from legal tech, having founded thelaw.com with former NYC Mayor Ed Koch.

The executive team includes several industry veterans: Jonathan Blum, a Harvard Business School graduate with three decades of Wall Street experience, serves as President and CFO. Jared Neutel, who currently manages 200 developers as CEO of Neutech, joins as CTO, bringing expertise in AI-driven recommendation systems and real-time communication platforms.

Bill Campbell, appointed Chief Music Officer, contributed to TikTok’s growth by securing music industry partnerships during its US expansion. He helped Connyct establish partnerships with major and independent labels, publishers, and performing rights organizations.

Simmy Kustanowitz, Executive Producer of TBS and truTV’s Impractical Jokers, serves as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing experience in viral content creation and youth engagement. His background spans both traditional and digital entertainment.

“Since the start, our mission has been simple: to craft a platform that sparks real connections while safeguarding what matters most – trust, privacy, and authenticity,” said Berman.

“What sets us apart is our commitment to building an ecosystem where people connect through passion – where technology amplifies genuine human connection, where the things that matter in your physical life – your circles of friends, events, music – are at the heart of your social experience.”

Connyct is now accepting applications for its early access program through connyct.com. Selected students will have the chance to create and share content before the platform’s official launch. The initial release will be available for iOS devices at select universities.

The early access launch came less than two months after Connyct struck a partnership with Warner Music Group, “allowing students to soundtrack their college experiences with an incredible array of music.”

