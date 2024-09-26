TikTok challenger Connyct partners with Warner Music Group in lead up to launch

With TikTok facing a potential ban in the United States, startup short video platform Connyct sees an opportunity to jump into TikTok’s niche.

But the platform is applying a different philosophy from that of TikTok – it wants to be a bridge between online social life and real-world life. That can be difficult when your online community is literally anyone anywhere, so Connyct is targeting a specific audience: Post-secondary students in the US.

To sign up for a Connyct account, you will need a .edu email address, i.e., you’ll need to be a college or university student in the US.

In this way, the platform promises to “meet the market demand for closer connections and streamlined community coordination.” The app will allow users to create and consume content, but also to “plan adventures and parties together” and “seamlessly blend online connection with real-world activities.”

But of course, online content – especially among youth – requires music. To that end, even before launch, Connyct has announced a partnership with Warner Music Group.

At the heart of the app will be its Events Center, where users will be able to create videos promoting events.

“Music is the heartbeat of the college experience, and Warner Music Group is committed to ensuring that our artists’ music is available wherever their fans are,” said Rachel Scarpati, Vice President of Digital Strategy & Business Development at WMG.

”Connyct has created an innovative platform that amplifies this connection, offering students a space to integrate music into their social lives. We’re excited to see how this partnership will bring music and community together in a whole new way.”

“Music is the heartbeat of the college experience, and Warner Music Group is committed to ensuring that our artists’ music is available wherever their fans are.” Rachel Scarpati, Warner Music Group

Connyct was founded by its CEO Matthew Berman and Chairman David Polinsky. Berman is known for having launched an early competitor to YouTube, and managed digital marketing for brands such as Fireball Whisky, Heineken, and Hennessy. Polinsky previously launched thelaw.com, the first consumer law site, with partner and Chairman (and former mayor of New York) Ed Koch.

Berman and Polinsky founded Connyct to “spark joy and excitement around real-life experiences, a digital reflection of your favorite times,” Berman said.

“We’re all about connection and discovery, meant to help users find people who share the same passions and want to publicize events to enjoy them with their friends. Our partnership with WMG takes this vision to the next level, allowing students to soundtrack their college experiences with an incredible array of music.”

Polinsky added: “Connyct is more than just a playground for music-loving content creators. Connyct is a purpose-built technology platform that champions user rights, safety, privacy, transparency and fosters authentic engagement.”

The platform “prioritizes giving users control over their content and visibility and never selling or sharing their personal data,” he said.

The Connyct app will be available for download for iOS devices in the coming weeks, “exclusively at select universities.”

No word yet on if/when an Android app will be available, and if/when it will be expanded to other schools, or to people outside academia.

“We’re all about connection and discovery, meant to help users find people who share the same passions and want to publicize events to enjoy them with their friends.” Matthew Berman, Connyct

For WMG, the Connyct partnership is the latest in a series of deals in recent years aimed at finding new monetization sources through innovative technologies.

Earlier this year, WMG partnered with music-in-gaming platform STYNGR to offer ad-free radio stations directly within Roblox. Also this year, WMG took a minority stake in Brazil-based UGC music platform Sua Música.

Last year, the company partnered with Yoto, a music platform and device for children, bringing a “carefully curated” selection of WMG’s music to the product.

Prior to that, WMG invested in DRESSX, a digital fashion retailer, enabling WMG artists to design their own virtual fashion lines, and with marketing messaging platform Community, to allow artists to “personally text with fans.”Music Business Worldwide