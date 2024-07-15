After raising $150M at $1bn valuation, avatar startup Genies launches network to connect cultural icons with innovation partners

Over two years since raising $150 million in a funding round, valuing the company at over $1 billion, avatar-technology startup Genies is launching what it calls the “Genies Creator and Partner Network” for artists and companies working with its technology.

Genies’ new Creator and Partner Network aims to connect cultural icons with innovative partners ”to connect & power the next generation of avatar experiences,” according to a blog post on Thursday (July 11).

The initial lineup of partners includes 3D-animation startup Anything World; AR company Superfan Studio; AI music firm Soundful; interactive firms Look Mister, Buoy Studio, and Flax Pixel; and mobile-focused Vega Studio.

“As the demand for avatar IP development through avatar-based activations has surged from our talent partners, our new network of innovative partners enables us to rapidly expand our capabilities with no limitations,” said Jake Becker, Director of Creators at Genies.

“Whether it’s a cutting-edge XR experience, an interactive AI music moment, virtual show, IRL activation or even a physical good, our extensive network has you covered, with your Genie avatar at the core.”

In recent years, artists such as Migos, Justin Bieber, and Paris Hilton have launched Genies avatars. Hilton is also an investor in the company, along with Camila Cabello. These artists have been using their Genie avatars to connect with fans in new ways, making digital expressions of their brands.

Genies had also secured deals with Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group to explore artist avatars and NFTs for their artists.

“For Creators, an avatar isn’t just a representation of themselves: it’s an embodiment of their brand in character form and a powerful tool for storytelling and commercialization,” said Genies.

Establishing avatar IP requires “consistent, high-quality content and strategic transmedia storytelling.” To support this, the company says it now offers services including creative strategy, content creation, and marketing, allowing creators to launch their own avatar accounts. These avatars can have dedicated social media accounts, such as on Instagram and TikTok, to showcase their personalities and engage with cultural trends.

Genies added that it has made improvements to its avatar IP, transforming Genies to 3D from 2D “to prepare for the inevitable expansion of opportunities across XR, AI, gaming,” and has optimized its avatar production time by 10x.

“We have a roster of artists eager to expand their brands, reach new fans, and connect more deeply with superfans. Genies strongly understands digital identity and knows how to create valuable, authentic avatar IP that aligns with our goals,” said Alec Henderson, VP of Digital Marketing at APG.

“Our artists, like Lay Bankz, have seen their Genie avatars take over social media. Now, the Partner Network will unlock even more innovative use cases and experiences, enabling us to activate the avatars anywhere and in any manner — all while investing in their avatar IP.”

