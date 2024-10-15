Abu Dhabi confirmed as location for second Vegas-style Sphere venue

Sphere Entertainment, the company behind the futuristic Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas, is expanding the concept into Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

The news was announced on Tuesday (October 15) by Sphere Entertainment Co and Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, which noted that the city attracted more than 24 million visitors in 2023.

The Sphere in Las Vegas recently hosted a 30-show Dead & Co. residency, while the Eagles residency started in September and is slated for 20 shows through January 25. U2 and Phish have also performed at the venue.

The venue’s parent company reported revenues of $1.03 billion for its full fiscal year ended June 30, of which $492.7 million were derived from the Sphere venue itself.

Sphere Entertainment said in its announcement on Tuesday that it has “actively pursued its plans to develop a global network of Sphere venues” since opening the first Sphere in Las Vegas in September 2023.

Abu Dhabi will be the world’s second Sphere location. In January, plans to build a Sphere venue in London’s East End were scrapped.

Sphere Entertainment Co said that its expansion into the UAE is “expected to provide significant growth potential and drive new revenue streams by leveraging Sphere Entertainment’s expertise, proprietary technology, and original content”.

The company added that the new venue will be located in a “prime spot” in Abu Dhabi and “echoing” the scale of the 20,000-capacity Sphere in Las Vegas, promises “to redefine entertainment in the region”.

News of the Sphere’s expansion into the UAE arrives at a time of increased music industry focus on the wider MENA region.

IFPI named MENA the world’s fastest-growing music market in 2021, and the third highest in 2022.

In March, IFPI reported that recorded music revenues in the Middle East and North Africa rose by 14.4% in 2023, exceeding the global growth rate.

Recent moves by the likes of Warner Music Group, plus Sony Music Publishing, and Universal Music have only served to further accelerate a growing interest in the MENA region.

Abu Dhabi itself is also emerging as a key city in the region for the live music business specifically, evidenced by superstar British band Coldplay selling out four nights at the Zayed Sports City Stadium for their tour in January, 2025.

“The vision for Sphere has always included a global network of venues, and today’s announcement is a significant milestone toward that goal,” said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sphere Entertainment.

“Sphere is redefining live entertainment and extending the reach of its transformative impact. We are proud to collaborate with DCT Abu Dhabi to develop Sphere in their city.”

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, added: “We are excited to bring Sphere to Abu Dhabi in partnership with Sphere Entertainment, providing our residents and visitors with an extraordinary new form of entertainment.

“Sphere Abu Dhabi will seamlessly integrate advanced technology with captivating storytelling, creating unforgettable memories for everyone who visits. This partnership aligns with our Tourism Strategy 2030, further establishing Abu Dhabi as a vibrant hub for culture and innovation.

“By embracing cutting-edge entertainment like Sphere, we’re not only elevating our global profile but also setting new standards in immersive experiences and cultural offerings.”

Under the terms of the partnership announced today, DCT Abu Dhabi will pay Sphere Entertainment a “franchise initiation fee” for the right to build the venue, using Sphere Entertainment’s proprietary designs, technology, and intellectual property. The new venue is also still “subject to finalization of definitive agreements”.

Construction will be funded by DCT Abu Dhabi, with Sphere Entertainment’s team providing services related to development, construction, and pre-opening of the venue.

Construction will be funded by DCT Abu Dhabi, with Sphere Entertainment's team providing services related to development, construction, and pre-opening of the venue.

Following the venue's opening, Sphere Entertainment plans to maintain "ongoing arrangements" with DCT Abu Dhabi that are expected to include annual fees for creative and artistic content licensed by Sphere Entertainment, such as Sphere Experiences; use of Sphere's brand, patents, proprietary technology, and intellectual property; and operational services related to venue operations and technology, as well as commercial and strategic advisory support.