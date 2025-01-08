Weston Hebert named Vice President of Global Touring at AEG Presents

Live music and events giant AEG Presents has named Weston Hebert as Vice President of Global Touring.

Hebert joins the company from Live Nation, where he most recently served as Talent Buyer.

The exec’s new responsibilities will include driving touring strategies and initiatives across the global market, reporting to President of Global Touring, Rich Schaefer.

Rich Schaefer was promoted to the role of President, Global Touring in October 2023.

Hebert will be based out of the AEG Presents’ Nashville offices.

Weston Hebert began his career at WME Nashville, focusing on international expansion of the agency’s Country Touring business.

Prior to joining AEG, Hebert served as a Talent Buyer for Live Nation Entertainment in the Great Lakes region, overseeing bookings and programming at numerous prominent venues including Andrew J Brady Music Center, The ICON Festival Stage, Bogart’s & The Bluestone.

Hebert also successfully booked and promoted tours for emerging artists such as The Red Clay Strays, Gavin Adcock, and Lawrence.

According to AEG, Hebert’s “deep industry knowledge, coupled with his proven track record in talent buying and promotion, make him a highly respected leader in the global touring landscape”.

“When Rich and I first spoke about this opportunity, I jumped at the chance to join the AEG Presents family,” said Hebert.

“Rich and the Global Touring team have cultivated an exceptional sense of collaboration and community with the artists, managers and agents they work with. I’m excited to contribute to the ecosystem they’re fostering, which drives artist development and growth in all facets of the business.”

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur

Added Rich Schaefer: “We’re very excited to welcome Weston to Global Touring, boosting our presence in Nashville.

“We’ve been watching Weston’s development as a touring promoter from afar and have been impressed by his relationships with the artist community, managers and agents and his impeccable taste in music.

:We're looking forward to Weston being a significant contributor to our team."