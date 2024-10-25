Warner Music Africa Francophone launches, led by Co-Directors Marc-André Niang and Yoann Chapalain

Warner Music Group has launched WM Africa Francophone (WMAFR), which will operate in France and French-speaking Sub-Saharan Africa.

The new venture, led by Co-Directors Marc-André Niang and Yoann Chapalain, arrives as consumption of French-language music rises on Spotify.

Spotify revealed last month that more than 100 million people in non-Francophone countries are listening to French language music, with streams of such repertoire up 94% since 2019.

WMAFR is a collaboration between Warner Music Africa, Warner Music France and Africori, the distribution, music rights management and artist development company acquired by Warner in 2022.

According to the announcement, the venture brings together the three entities’ A&R, Digital, and Marketing teams so that they can “discover and develop artists, and create ground-breaking cross-cultural collaborations”.

“There’s a strong cultural trade route between France and West Africa,” said Simon Robson, WMG’s President, Recorded Music, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

He added: “WM Africa Francophone will help us support the artists in that space, just as our 91 North venture is successfully doing with talent working the similar trade route between Canada and India.”

Toronto-headquartered 91 North Records was launched by Warner Music Canada and Warner Music India last year to support artists of South Asian heritage.

Yoann Chapalain takes up his Co-Director role at WMAFR while continuing his current role as A&R Manager at Africori, supporting artists such as Kamo Mphela, Kelvin Momo, Makhadzi, and TitoM & Yuppe.

Niang, meanwhile, will combine his Co-Director role at WMAFR with his current role as A&R Director, French Speaking African Repertoire at Warner Music France.

He has previously played a key role in the management of artist projects such as Himra and Louzio while contributing to the strategic strengthening in this region.

Yoann Chapalain, Co-Director, Warner Music Africa Francophone, said: “I’m excited about the new venture, which will spotlight incredible talent from Francophone Africa.

“It aims to connect diverse sounds and regions, elevate releases for maximum success, and expand the music’s reach globally. I’m grateful to Alfonso Perez Soto and Yoel Kenan for pushing this initiative forward.”

Marc-Andre Niang, Co-Director, Warner Music Africa Francophone, added: “It’s important for us to be able to create new synergies for the development and structure of the Francophone market in Africa.

“While the region is steeped in both culture and talent, the ecosystem faces challenges. Our team will connect creatives and help shape the environment to drive cross-cultural success.

"I want to thank Alain Veille, Alassane Konaté, and Temi Adeniji for giving us this opportunity to take French-speaking African artists to the world stage."