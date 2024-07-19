Warner Chappell and 300 Publishing team up to jointly sign songwriters

300 Publishing, the publishing division of WMG label 300 Entertainment, is joining forces with Warner Chappell Music to jointly sign both emerging and established songwriters.

The venture will be spearheaded by 300 Publishing Vice President Jenn Essiembre.

The new venture includes 300 Publishing “flagship” signing Sean Momberger.

Momberger co-produced Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking Not Like Us, which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as Jack Harlow’s multi-week Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, Lovin’ On Me.

Roster highlights include Maria Becerra who signed to WCM last year in partnership with 300 Publishing and has over 23 million listeners on Spotify.

300 Publishing’s roster also features 1st Class (Anycia, BabyDrill, Karrahbooo, DaBaby), Jumbo Sounds (2Rare, Philly Goats, Lay Bankz, D STURDY), Spencer Jordan (Knox, GAYLE, Braden Bales), and Will Power (Coi Leray, Flo Milli, Gloss Up, Lakeyah), in addition to artists such as YNW Melly, No Savage, OMB Peezy, and Lil Keed.

In the last year, 300 Publishing signees have co-written and/or co-produced music for Drake, Jack Harlow, Metro Boomin, Doja Cat, Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Babyface, Nicki Minaj, YG, Tyga, Quavo, Flo Milli, Offset, Don Toliver, Hunxho, and more.

“I’m honored that Kevin has entrusted me to spearhead this business, and am looking forward to working with the team at Warner Chappell to supercharge our offering.” Jenn Essiembre

Publishing Vice President Jenn Essiembre said: “It all starts with a song. At 300 Publishing, we’re fiercely committed to songwriter development and building careers from the ground up.

“Keeping it in the WMG family and partnering with the world-class WCM led by Guy and Carianne was an obvious choice for us.” Kevin Liles, 300 Entertainment

Added 3EE Chairman and CEO Kevin Liles: “Jenn has been instrumental in developing 300 Publishing and is the only person I’d want steering this ship – she’s a force in the industry and has already made a huge impact with top-tier signings and No. 1 hits.

“Keeping it in the WMG family and partnering with the world-class WCM led by Guy and Carianne was an obvious choice for us.

“They’re the best in the business and together we’ll expand our ability to deliver for our writers and producers. Rayna [Bass, 300 Entertainment Co-President], Selim [Bouab, 300 Entertainment Co-President], and I are committed to establishing a first class eco-system to be of service to the creative community. Our value proposition is that we are #biggerfamilybusiness.”

“We’ve been impressed with 300 and the work Kevin and team are doing to support artists and champion their music in bold new ways.” Guy Moot and Co-Chair and COO Carianne Marshall

WCM Co-Chair and CEO Guy Moot and Co-Chair and COO Carianne Marshall, added: “We’ve been impressed with 300 and the work Kevin and team are doing to support artists and champion their music in bold new ways.

“We share a similar mindset at Warner Chappell and believe in doing things differently and carving our own path, so joining together with such an impactful team marks the beginning of a strong partnership. We look forward to all the great songwriters and artists we’ll sign and develop together.”

300 Entertainment was acquired by Warner Music Group for a confirmed $400 million in 2021.Music Business Worldwide