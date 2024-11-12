Vevo’s Artists To Watch list signals start of ‘tipping season’ – and provides unique video promo platform for new cohort of possible future stars

Even before 2024 is officially Wrapped up, 2025 is already nudging its way to centre stage, with today’s release of the first major Next Big Thing tip list from regular lead-off merchants, Vevo.

The company’s DSCVR Artists To Watch line-up has just been announced (see below), featuring 18 up-and-coming artists from around the world who will now be plugged into a well-established (this is ATW’s 11th year) promotional programme.

The word ‘Watch’ is well-chosen, with all the artists benefiting from two bespoke performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo.

The DSCVR Artists To Watch for 2025 are:

Bryant Barnes (Republic)

Charlotte Plank (RCA)

Cloudy June (Columbia / Sony Music Entertainment Germany)

Diss Gacha (Columbia / Sony Music Entertainment Italy)

Ela Taubert (UMLE)

Ella Langley (Columbia)

FloyyMenor (UnitedMasters)

Good Neighbours (Polydor)

Jordan Adetunji (Warner UK)

KATSEYE (HYBE / Geffen Records)

LUCKY LOVE (Belem Music)

Nia Smith (Polydor)

Pozer (Robots & Humans)

Shallipopi (Plutomania Records / Dapper Music & Entertainment)

Towa Bird (Interscope Records)

Tucker Wetmore (UMG Nashville / Mercury / Back Blocks Music)

Tz da Coronel (The Orchard Brazil)

Wisp (Music Soup / Interscope Records)

Announcing the 2025 line-up, Vevo’s SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing, JP Evangelista, said: “Our annual DSCVR Artists to Watch list epitomizes the curatorial expertise and editorial support Vevo offers emerging artists to help them break through.

“While we provide this support for artists daily, the selection process for this predictive list in particular requires a special mix of art and science on a global scale. Our seasoned team of tastemakers diligently comb through each submission across all genres, looking at various trends and datasets, while also tapping into their musical instincts.”

“Making our competitive list is no easy feat. Congratulations to this next class of future stars from around the world” JP Evangelista, Vevo

Added JP Evangelista: “In addition to the list, the exclusive live performances that we shoot with these artists in the Vevo studios help them build and diversify their visual catalog for further exposure. Making our competitive list is no easy feat. Congratulations to this next class of future stars from around the world!”

Artists to appear on previous ATW lists included Sam Smith (2014), James Bay (2015), Raye (2017), Billie Eilish (2018) Lewis Capaldi (2018), Remi Wolf (2021), Ice Spice (2023) and Chappell Roan (2024), who has been named Vevo’s DSCVR Artist of the Year.

Evangelista said: “Every year, in celebration of Vevo’s Artist to Watch list, we award one stand-out artist the title of Vevo’s DSCVR Artist of the Year. They should embody everything about a successful DSCVR Artist to Watch: drive, stage presence, personality, a kaleidoscopic artistic vision, a sound that is distinctly their own, and (perhaps most importantly) a special and undeniable connection with a global audience.

“Chappell is an absolute supernova of joyful pop music, and throughout the past year, we’ve had the pleasure of watching her take the world by storm. From record-breaking sets at the most legendary festivals, to a sold-out international tour and the release of an album that gave a voice to so many – we know this is just the beginning. Her ascent to fame will no doubt be in history books, and we’re so honored to have been even a small part of it.”

Over the next few weeks, MBW will partner with Vevo to showcase each of this year’s Artists To Watch.