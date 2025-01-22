UMG’s Frank Briegmann advocates for robust copyright protection on ‘AI and Content Creation’ panel at Davos

Universal Music Group has been a leading advocate for the protection of artists’ rights and copyrights amid the rise of AI over the past couple of years.

Last March, for example, Roland and UMG published the Principles for Music Creation with AI, a manifesto for the responsible use of AI in music creation. A few months later, over 50 prominent entities in the music industry added their support to the initiative.

In October, meanwhile, UMG partnered with KLAY Vision Inc to develop a “commercial ethical foundational model for AI generated music that works in collaboration with the music industry and its creators”.

And over the summer, UMG struck a strategic partnership with AI tech company SoundLabs focused on ‘ethically’ trained tools for music creators.

This week, UMG took its copyright protection advocacy efforts to one of the most high-profile discussion forums in Europe.

On Wednesday (January 22), at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Frank Briegmann, the Chairman & CEO of Universal Music Central Europe and Deutsche Grammophon, delivered a powerful message on the importance of copyright protection.

Briegmann participated in a high-profile panel discussion on artificial intelligence and media titled “AI and Content Creation: Navigating the Balance Between Innovation and Intellectual Property.”

During the panel discussion, Briegmann told the audience of the critical need for strong copyright legislation and firmly opposed any text and data mining exceptions in copyright law.

“Creators and innovators drive culture and progress, and their rights must be upheld, not undermined by loopholes that erode the value of their work,” Briegmann told the audience.

“Creators and innovators drive culture and progress, and their rights must be upheld, not undermined by loopholes that erode the value of their work”. Frank Briegmann

Briegmann’s remarks highlighted the broader concerns surrounding the misuse of AI in creative industries and called for fair compensation frameworks that recognize the value of intellectual property amid AI’s rapid rise.

The exec’s advocacy efforts echoed Universal Music Group’s ongoing work to safeguard the rights of artists, composers, and creators globally.

Earlier this month, for example, Universal and other music companies secured a significant development in their copyright battle with artificial intelligence company Anthropic after the court approved protective measures or “guardrails” for AI-generated song lyrics.

UMG, along with other publishers including Concord Music Group and ABKCO, sued Anthropic in 2023, alleging copyright infringement.

In addition to Briegmann, the AI and content creation panel in Davos featured Rich Caccappolo (Vice Chairman, dmg media), Anastasia Nyrkovskaya (CEO, Fortune), David Rhodes (Executive Chairman, Sky News).

It was moderated by Bill Gross, (CEO ProRata.ai and Founder and CEO, Idealab) and Nicholas Thompson (CEO, The Atlantic).

The panel, co-organized by ProRata.ai and The Atlantic, brought together over 100 prominent media and business executives.

Universal Music Group struck a strategic agreement with ProRata.ai in August 2024.Music Business Worldwide