UMG Nashville partners with Timbaland’s Mosley Music to discover new country talent

Universal Music Group Nashville has partnered with Mosley Music, the indie label founded by renowned producer/artist/songwriter Timbaland.

The collaboration aims to identify and develop emerging artists, focusing on expanding country music’s influence by incorporating diverse sounds and cultural elements, UMG said August 9.

UMG Nashville‘s Chair & CEO, Cindy Mabe, said: “Over the past year, we have been working with Timbaland on the shared goal of developing great artists together as well as bridging the gaps in sound and culture in country music.”

“I am so happy to finally announce our collaboration with Mosley Music on the heels of his prestigious induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Timbaland is one of the most iconic producers, songwriters, and artists in the last 30 years, merging genres and opening the doors to magnify cultural impact across genres.”

Mabe said Timbaland’s influence spans across pop, hip-hop, and country music, having worked with artists like Bubba Sparxxx, For King & Country, and Brad Paisley.

“Timbaland continues to push open the doors making innovative cultural impact by pushing boundaries and I am excited to join forces in breaking barriers in country music,” the executive added.

Meanwhile, reflecting on his long-standing relationship with UMG, Timbaland said, “I’ve been aligned with Universal Music Group the majority of my career as an artist and with my label Mosley Music, so UMG Nashville felt like the right place to partner for us in Country.”

“I love their mission of taking chances on special artists to meet culture. Cindy, Chelsea, Charlene, Rob, Lori, Mike, and the rest of the team at UMG Nashville understand our vision and I know will be a great partner for us to continue to break artists.”

The partnership marks Timbaland’s latest business venture after his beat marketplace Beatclub expanded to China in July via a partnership with NetEase Cloud Music in an effort “to revolutionize China’s beat marketplace.”

In June, Verzuz, the online music battle platform that Timbaland and Swizz Beatz reacquired earlier this year, formed a distribution deal with X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. Under the new deal with X, Verzuz will be streamed exclusively on the platform, reaching an estimated audience of over 550 million active users.

Timbaland has also dipped his toes in other business interests, including NFTs and fashion. In late 2021, Timbaland minted his first collection of NFTs composed of stems, hooks and beats from his EP, Opera Noir.

In August 2023, Timbaland acquired a strategic stake in UK-born lifestyle and vinyl brand 12on12, described as a “lifestyle brand living at the intersection of Music and Art”.

