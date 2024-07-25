Steven Gringer elevated to Senior Vice President of A&R at PULSE Music Group

PULSE Music Group (PMG) has promoted Steven Gringer to Senior Vice President of A&R.

Gringer, who previously served as Vice President, will continue to oversee the signing and development of PMG’s roster of songwriters and producers, while also playing a key role in international creative affairs for the publishing division. He will continue to work from PULSE’s headquarters in Los Angeles.

The announcement was made on Wednesday (July 24) by Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, co-CEOs, alongside Ashley Calhoun, President of PULSE Music Group.

Gringer joined PULSE in 2014 as A&R Coordinator for its publishing division before being promoted to Creative Director that same year. He was then promoted to Senior Creative Director of the company in 2018, and in 2022, he was elevated to Vice President of A&R for publishing.

Before PULSE, he worked in A&R at Shapiro Bernstein Music Publishing, collaborating with artists like David Guetta and Joywave.

“What makes Steven really incredible as an A&R executive is his deft ability to work across genres, creating pop, latin, hip-hop and international opportunities for our roster of songwriters and producers,” Cutler, Abraham and Calhoun said in a joint statement.

“As we continue to take the careers of our clients to the next level, Steven’s work over the past 10 years at PULSE Music Group has been an instrumental part of this success. We are delighted to recognize Steven’s work with this well-deserved promotion as he continues to grow his career at PULSE Music Group.” Scott Cutler, Josh Abraham, and Ashley Calhoun, PULSE MUSIC Group

Gringer has forged partnerships with acclaimed figures such as Gabe Simon, whose collaborations have propelled hits like Noah Kahan’s RIAA certified 2x Platinum Stick Season to top the charts. It debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart, #1 Billboard US Top Alternative Albums chart, and secured three additional #1 Billboard album spots spanning multiple genres.

He has also worked with producer Angel Lopez, the executive producer of Jack Harlow’s album Come Home The Kids Miss You, including the hit single First Class that spent three weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Gringer also collaborated with GRAMMY award-winning producer, songwriter and engineer Manuel Lara, who co-wrote and produced Kali Uchis’ global hit telepatía, which spent eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot Latin singles chart.

Gringer’s direct roster also includes prominent songwriters and producers such as DVLP (Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Eminem, YG, Tyga) and Xay (YG, Tyga, 21 Savage, Feid, Ozuna). DVLP and Xay recently co-wriote and produced several hits for Eladio Carrión.

Additionally, Gringer collaborates with producer Delacruz (Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Anuel AA, Ozuna, Jhay Cortez, and Myke Towers); Finesse (Bad Bunny, Polo G, Nicki Minaj); and Jarom Su’a (signed to a joint venture with Fede Vindver/PULSE Music Group).

Delacruz, Finesse, and Jarom Su’a produced Adivino by Mike Towers and Bad Bunny, which is currently ascending the Latin airplay charts and debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.

Other PULSE writers and producers Gringer closely works with include Mitchy Collins of Lovelytheband, ENHYPEN producer Tido, Mechi Pieretti, and Ale Alberti, among others.

While Gringer has significantly contributed to the development of PULSE Music Group’s Latin, pop, hip-hop, and international roster, he is also focused on expanding the company’s presence in the K-pop world, the company said in a press release. Recently, he hosted a week-long songwriting camp at PULSE Music Group with creators who have written for top K-pop acts like NMIXX and Aespa.

He has also signed clients who have had songs on multi-Platinum releases by ENHYPEN and Tomorrow X Together.

Commenting on his promotion, Gringer said: “PULSE Music Group fosters a creative atmosphere that allows our clients and our A&R team to work to their full potential. I have had the privilege of working with this extraordinary team for over 10 years — our team dynamics keep me on the edge of my seat every day as we strategize the most effective plans for our clients and I look forward to continuing to help guide our clients and team to realizing their highest potential and goals.”

He added: “I owe a lot of my own personal growth to the guidance of Scott, Josh, and Ashley — I am very fortunate to have them as leaders.”

Gringer’s promotion marks the latest at PULSE after the company elevated Annie Aberle to Senior Vice President/Head of Creative in May.

Music Business Worldwide