Spirit Music Group launches joint venture with Grammy-winning songwriter Autumn Rowe, signs Mira Housey

Spirit Music Group has expanded its publishing portfolio through a new creative joint venture with Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Autumn Rowe, launching Honest Songs Music & Lyrics.

Rowe, who won Album of the Year at the 64th Grammy Awards for her work on Jon Batiste‘s We Are, has collaborated with artists including Dua Lipa, Diana Ross, Pitbull, Zendaya, Ava Max, FKA Twigs, and Leona Lewis. Her songwriting credits also include Happiness by Alexis Jordan, which achieved global recognition as the FIFA World Cup’s official song and found renewed popularity through TikTok.

Her recent collaborations include her work with Polar Music Prize recipient and multi-GRAMMY winner Angélique Kidjo, alongside Afrobeats star Davido on their hit JOY. The single debuted at #7 on Nigeria’s National Airplay charts and secured a Top 20 position in South Africa. She also partnered with Andy Grammer on Magic, featured on his album Monster. Rowe is managed by Cory Litwin of Range Media Partners.

The joint venture marks an extension of Rowe’s relationship with Spirit Music Group, following her own worldwide publishing agreement with the company in 2023.

The first signing under the joint venture is emerging talent Mira Housey, who has accumulated over 30 million streams and 100 million views across platforms, with collaborations including Jake Clark, Laura Marano, Lauv, and Faouzia.

“It’s taken me a long time to get here but this has been a big dream to have my own JV,” said Autumn Rowe.

“Mira [Housey] is the dream signing as she is a triple threat. I look forward to supporting Mira as she becomes a powerful creative in this industry.” Autumn Rowe

Frank Rogers, Chief Creative Officer at Spirit Music Group, said, “As soon as Autumn brought Mira Housey to our attention, we were sold!

“Mira brings a combination of musicality, lyric crafting and hit production chops that you don’t see very often. She is talented, driven and a joy to be around. The sky truly is the limit for Mira and Spirit Music is thrilled to partner with her.”

Housey, a classical piano prodigy from Michigan, gained viral attention for her work on various platforms. She started producing and releasing music for artists including herself. She has also penned songs with superstar songwriters including Autumn Rowe, Shane Stevens, Tommy Brown (PKA TBHits), and more. Her song, hold the applause, hit 15,000 pre-saves and charted on iTunes and YouTube.

“With Autumn, Spirit and Nancy by my side, I have finally found the right team that understands what I’m trying to accomplish,” said Housey. “I am honored to be taking this next step of my career with such an esteemed force in the industry. Autumn is a catalyst for positive change, and in so many ways embodies the woman and creative I want to be. I can’t imagine doing this with anyone else.”

Housey is managed by Caleb Micah of Ninety8 Management.

The new JV marks Spirit Music Group’s latest deal after signing an administrative services agreement with Downtown Music Publishing in January. In 2022, the company acquired the recorded music catalog of multi-Platinum country superstar Jason Aldean in a deal that was understood to be valued at more than $100 million.

Founded in 1995, Spirit Music Group owns and/or manages more than 100,000 songs from nine decades. Its portfolio includes over 800 charted hits and more than 200 number one songs. Its catalog includes songs from artists including The Who, Ed Sheeran, John Legend, Jay-Z, Toto, Madonna, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston, Eminem, Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Eminem, Salt-N-Pepa, Tom Petty, and more.

Back in 2019, Spirit Music Group Chairman Jon Singer said his goal for the company is to have 250,000 songs and be worth $1 billion.

