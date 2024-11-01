Roger De Graaf, co-founder of Spinnin’ Records, steps down as President of Warner-owned dance label after 25 years

Roger De Graaf, co-founder of dance music giant Spinnin’ Records, is retiring.

MBW has learned that the widely respected dance music executive has stepped down as President of the Warner Music Group-owned label after 25 years.

Spinnin’ Records, the Amsterdam-based company De Graaf co-founded with Eelko Van Kooten in 1999, was acquired by Warner in 2017 in a deal worth over $100 million.

Following the sale of Spinnin’ to Warner, Eelko van Kooten departed, while De Graaf continued to lead the label.

WMG confirmed the news of De Graaf’s departure today (November 1). MBW understands that the company will soon announce a successor to De Graaf.

Bart Cools, EVP, A&R and Marketing, Global Dance Music at WMG, said in a statement today that, “Roger was key in building Spinnin’ Records over the last 25 years and in doing so also helped develop and grow the entire dance music industry”.

Added Cools: “Generations of talent owe him a debt of thanks for the help and support he gave them to transform their passion into a livelihood.”

Spinnin’ has worked with some of the biggest artists in dance music globally, including Afrojack, Bingo Players, Cheat Codes, Don Diablo, Fedde Le Grand, Kriss Kross Amsterdam, KSHMR, Lucas & Steve, Martin Garrix, Martin Solveig, Nicky Romero, Oliver Heldens, Sam Feldt, Sander van Doorn, Tiësto, and Timmy Trumpet.

The company is also home to a number of artist-led sub-labels, like Alok’s Controversia, KSHMR’s Dharma, Sander van Doorn’s DOORN Records, Tiësto’s Musical Freedom, Timmy Trumpet’s Sinphony, Robin Schulz’s Mentalo, Ummet Ozcan’s OZ record and David Guetta’s Future Rave.

Spinnin’ also owns brands like the Spinnin’ Talent Pool, an online demo submission platform for artists and producers; and Spinnin’ Sessions, an online radio show and live experience at events across Europe, Asia, and North America.

The label’s online channels reach over 45 million dance fans worldwide, with more than 30 million subscribers on YouTube alone and over eight million followers on Meta.

In a statement issued to MBW today, Roger De Graaf said: “Stepping away from an amazing company that I helped build over the last 25 years was obviously a huge decision, but I think I’ve reached the stage in my life where it’s the right call to make.

“I want to thank all the artists, DJs, songwriters, producers and their teams who’ve joined me in this exhilarating and successful adventure.”

He added: “A big thank you as well to Warner Music’s leadership for their support and amazing partnership over the years. And, of course, a massive thank you to all the brilliant people at Spinnin’ past and present. I wish them all the luck in the world as they write the next chapter of this amazing company.”

Bart Cools, EVP, A&R and Marketing, Global Dance Music, WMG, added: “Roger was key in building Spinnin’ Records over the last 25 years and in doing so also helped develop and grow the entire dance music industry.

“Generations of talent owe him a debt of thanks for the help and support he gave them to transform their passion into a livelihood. He was also key in bringing Spinnin’ into WMG, making it a cornerstone of our dance music strategy, while at the same time ensuring it kept its own identity.

“During all these years he’s also managed to stay the amazing guy that he always was. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him and thank him for his friendship.”

Simon Robson, President, EMEA, Recorded Music, WMG, said: “I’ve hugely enjoyed working with Roger and he’s played a massive role in turbocharging Warner Music’s dance offering since Spinnin’ joined us.

“I know everyone at WMG wishes him all the very best for the future.”

