YouTube is testing a Spotify Duo-like subscription tier in India, France, Taiwan and Hong Kong (report)

YouTube has quietly rolled out a pilot program that allows two people to share a Premium subscription plan. The streaming giant is testing the waters in India, France, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

YouTube confirmed to Moneycontrol that it is testing a new “two-person” subscription tier targeting couples, roommates, or any two individuals in a single household.

“We’re experimenting with new ways to provide greater flexibility and value to our YouTube Premium subscribers, including offering a two-person Premium plan option, allowing two people to share a subscription at a reduced,” a YouTube spokesperson told Moneycontrol, which first reported the test.

The move mirrors competitor Spotify‘s Duo offering and marks YouTube’s latest effort to convert more users to paying customers.

Spotify launched its Duo subscription tier in the US and 54 other markets in July 2020. The Duo tier was introduced at $12.99 per month in the US and £12.99 per month in the UK at the time.

In June 2024, Spotify raised the price of Premium Duo to $16.99 per month in the US after previously hiking prices in July 2023.

“We’re experimenting with new ways to provide greater flexibility and value to our YouTube Premium subscribers, including offering a two-person Premium plan option, allowing two people to share a subscription at a reduced.” YouTube Spokesperson

Now, Moneycontrol reports that the two-person YouTube Premium tier will cost 219 rupees ($2.60) per month in India, positioned between the individual tier at 149 rupees ($1.77) and the family plan at 299 rupees ($3.54). The Spotify Duo-like Music Premium option will reportedly cost 149 rupees, and participants must belong to the same Google family group and be at least 13 years old.

The reported test comes as YouTube pursues subscription growth through multiple channels. Google’s video platform recently expanded its Premium Lite pilot — which offers ad-free viewing without background play or downloads — to the US market after initial testing in Australia, Germany, and Thailand.

The lower-priced Premium Lite tier comes with a monthly subscription fee in the US of $7.99, compared to $13.99 for a full Premium subscription and $10.99 for YouTube Music Premium.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on a recent earnings call that “subscriptions are now a big part of the business.”

“We continue to diversify subscription options, recently expanding our Premium Lite pilot to the US, giving users a new way to enjoy most videos on YouTube ad-free.”

In March, YouTube revealed that its Premium and Music Premium services now have 125 million paying subscribers, an increase of 25 million over the prior 12 months.

YouTube’s subscription initiatives come as Google faces a September 2025 trial to determine potential remedies for its alleged digital advertising monopoly.

Music Business Worldwide