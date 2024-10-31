Sony Music acquires recorded music catalog of Egyptian superstar Amr Diab

Sony Music Entertainment Middle East has signed an exclusive partnership with Egyptian superstar artist Amr Diab, one of the wider MENA region’s best-selling artists.

According to Sony, this exclusive agreement includes the acquisition of Amr Diab’s “extensive” recorded music catalog, which includes hits like Inta El Haz, Zay Manty and Ya Ana Ya La.

Sony has also signed what it calls a “forward-looking multi-album deal” with the artist, who the music company notes is often referred to as the “Father of Mediterranean Music.”

In addition to the catalog acquisition, Sony says that Amr Diab will “embark on creating fresh new music that promises [to] push beyond the boundaries of traditional genres in the region”.

The statement added that his collaboration with Sony Music Middle East “will leverage the company’s global network to explore innovative sounds and partnerships, enriching his international appeal”.

Sony’s acquisition of Amr Diab’s catalog and broader partnership with the superstar arrives at a time of significant growth for the music industry in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Total recorded music revenues in MENA rose by 14.4% in 2023, according to IFPI (global revenues grew 10.2% YoY), with music streaming holding a 98.4% share of the music market in MENA last year.

The global music industry has become increasingly focused on the region over the past few years, as evidenced by recent moves by likes of Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music, Warner Music Group plus non-big-three players like EMPIRE.

The deal also arrives just over a year after Rami Mohsen was named as the new Managing Director for Sony Music Middle East.

“I am thrilled to start this new chapter of my music career with Sony Music,” said Amr Diab.

“Their commitment to nurturing artistic growth aligns with my vision for the future of my music. Stay tuned to new innovations coming your way!”

Shridhar Subramaniam, President Asia and Middle East Sony Music, added: “Amr Diab is a musical visionary whose work transcends cultural and generational boundaries.

“We are proud to welcome Amr to Sony Music and share his music beyond the Middle East, propelling his musical legacy to even greater heights.

“This partnership aims to showcase the rich musical heritage of the Middle East on a global stage.”

Rami Mohsen, Managing Director of Sony Music Entertainment Middle East, added: “Amr Diab’s lasting impact on the music industry is unparalleled.

“This strategic partnership will introduce his unique sound to broader audiences and underscores our commitment to fostering exceptional talent and creative excellence around the globe.

“As we expand our footprint in the rapidly growing Middle Eastern market, partnering with Amr Diab aligns perfectly with our vision for the region’s music industry.”

Globally, Sony Music's recent catalog M&A spree has also seen it buy rights associated with storied acts including Michael Jackson, Queen, and Pink Floyd.