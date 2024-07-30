Ralph Kink named head of digital transformation at GEMA

GEMA, the German society for music authors and publishers, has appointed Ralph Kink as its new Head of Digital Transformation, effective September 1, 2024.

He will also join GEMA’s executive board as a designated board member for digital transformation, GEMA said Tuesday (July 30).

Kink, who previously worked at Microsoft for 25 years holding management positions, led the digitalization of companies in the German market. He co-founded and served as CTO of management consultancy company digital.fwd, which specializes in digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

GEMA says Kink’s appointment is in line with its commitment to navigating the rapidly evolving music industry landscape. The society highlighted how digitalization reshaped how music is consumed and distributed, changing the game for associated services.

Additionally, AI advancements are disrupting traditional models and fueling fierce global competition, GEMA said.

“Digitalization and now generative AI are turning the music industry upside down. The tasks that GEMA faces are huge,” said Ralf Weigand, chairman of GEMA’s supervisory board.

“The supervisory board therefore fully supports the decision to appoint a digitization expert to the executive board. Ralph Kink is an excellent choice. His involvement means that GEMA will continue to be the right association for all musically creative human beings in an increasingly complex market.”

The society said it has already taken proactive steps to address these changes, implementing process automation and developing new digital services. In December 2023, GEMA and IFPI, the global organization representing the recorded music industry, welcomed the progress on the European Union’s landmark agreement on AI regulation, which has now been enacted as law.

GEMA’s new digital transformation division merges the CIO office with the IT and project portfolio management departments, creating a team of nearly 200 employees.

“We cannot master contemporary challenges without our own technological expertise. This change has to start within our executive board. With Ralph Kink, we are gaining a capable and intellectually curious colleague. He will bring fresh perspectives and impetus to our organization and his extensive experience will help us to achieve our ambitious goals,” said GEMA CEO Tobias Holzmüller.

Ralph Kink also commented on his appointment, saying, “Conceiving people-centric technology has always been at the center of my work. I feel very honored that I am now able to work with GEMA employees to ready our 95,000 members for the digital age and make my contribution to cultural diversity and commercial music performance.

“I am particularly looking forward to getting to know music creators and hearing their desires, concerns and ideas about the development of the music industry.”

In January, GEMA and Sacem, France’s society of authors, composers and publishers of music, published a study suggesting that the global market for generative AI in music will exceed USD $3 billion by 2028 – a tenfold increase from 2023.

GEMA represents the copyrights of around 95,000 members in Germany including composers, lyricists, and music publishers, as well as over 2 million rightsholders around the world.

In 2023, the society’s revenue rose 8.4% year over year to EUR €1.277 billion, which converts to USD $1.38 billion at the average annual exchange rate published by the IRS.

It paid out €1.082 billion to its members and rightsholders worldwide for 2023.

