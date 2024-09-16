PRS For Music returns as sponsor of Pop category at the Music Business UK Awards

PRS For Music is the sponsor of the A&R of the Year: Pop category at the Music Business UK Awards which, incredibly, is now less than two months away.

Taking place on the evening of Tuesday, November 5 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London, the industry’s most enjoyable night out of the year will celebrate the best examples of A&R and talent development in the UK market, whilst also recognising the most successful behind-the-scenes talent of the past 12 months as well as the standout artist/songwriter management individuals and companies.

The Pop A&R category is always especially competitive – with Warner Chappell SVP Amber Davis picking up the price last year thanks to her work with RAYE, Dave, Stormzy and others. The nominees for this and all other categories will be announced in the next few weeks.

Tony Barton, Director of Writer Relations, PRS for Music said: “Pop music’s cultural influence, economic impact and emotional connection knows no bounds. We’re pleased to present this award in recognition of the crucial behind-the-scenes support that is offered to our talented pop songwriter and composer members to amplify their voices and vision.”

PRS For Music is currently celebrating 110 years of protecting the rights of the music creator community. It represents more than 175,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers. In 2023, it paid out £943.6m in royalties and collected a record £1.08 billion in revenues.

