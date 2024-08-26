Oscar Scivier named Warner Music’s Senior Director, A&R, Asia

Warner Music has appointed Oscar Scivier as Senior Director, A&R, Asia, to support the company’s expansion across the region.

Scivier is an experienced A&R executive, producer, and artist manager, whose roster of global artists includes deadmau5, Madison Beer, DJ Regard, Rita Ora, Zayn, and Kygo. His A&R work has been Grammy-nominated, and has resulted in tracks amassing billions of streams and achieving more than 75 certifications.

Scivier previously served as Head of Music at Digital Arts and Sciences Inc, a a music and content collective, and as Senior Vice President of A&R at First Access Entertainment, where he handled A&R and management for Madison Beer, DJ Regard, Rita Ora, and Alexander Stewart, according to his LinkedIn page. First Access Entertainment is a joint venture between its CEO and Co-Founder Sarah Stennett and Len Blavatnik, founder and chairman of Warner Music’s major shareholder, Access Industries.

He previously served as Director, A&R, at Sony Music’s Ultra Music, managing artists like Kygo, Era Istrefi, OMI, Steve Aoki, Mr Probz, Deorro, Louis The Child, MSTR ROGERS, Klingande, Mako, Kap Slap, SNBRN, and Bearson. Prior to his stint at Ultra Music, he served as Label Manager of Rising Music at Three Six Zero.

“I look forward to working with the A&R teams on the ground to discover and nurture the next generation of Asian talent and introduce them to a worldwide audience.” Oscar Scivier, Warner Music

In his new role at Warner Music, Scivier will be based in Hong Kong, where he will work closely with the company’s regional management team to develop and implement A&R strategies with a focus on launching local artists globally.

“I am excited to join the dynamic team at Warner Music. The company’s global reach, commitment to artist development, and focus on cross-cultural collaboration are truly inspiring. I look forward to working with the A&R teams on the ground to discover and nurture the next generation of Asian talent and introduce them to a worldwide audience,” said Scivier.

Kabiru Bello, VP of Global A&R, Warner Recorded Music, added: “Adding Oscar to our worldwide A&R team strengthens our ability to swiftly seize artist development opportunities and reaffirms WMG’s commitment to providing the best platform for the most impactful and popular talent.”

“His wide-ranging experience as a producer, label manager and artist manager will make him a superb addition to our company’s leading team of A&R executives. He will be a key player in elevating our Asian roster to a global level, and I’m thrilled to have him on board as we continue to expand our worldwide reach.”

“[Oscar Scivier] will be a key player in elevating our Asian roster to a global level, and I’m thrilled to have him on board as we continue to expand our worldwide reach.” Kabiru Bello, Warner Recorded Music

Chris Gobalakrishna and Jonathan Serbin, Co-Presidents of Warner Music Asia, said: “Oscar’s appointment is a strategic move that underscores our commitment to nurturing the next generation of Asian artists and introducing them to new audiences around the world.”

“His exceptional A&R skills, entrepreneurial mindset, and deep industry connections will further strengthen our position as a leading force in artist development across the region. We’re confident that his expertise will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Asian music landscape.”

