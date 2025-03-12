OpenPlay launches music distribution and monetization service led by industry veteran Bob Barbiere

Catalog management platform OpenPlay has launched OpenPlay Reach, a new service aimed at providing delivery, distribution, and monetization services for music and video assets.

The company has appointed Bob Barbiere as Executive Vice President and General Manager to lead the new service.

Barbiere brings extensive experience in music technology and rights management from previous executive roles at Dubset Media Holdings and Pex, as well as advisory positions with industry organizations like the Association for Electronic Music, Sureel.ai, RoyaltyAmp, and Music Rightz.

OpenPlay Reach marks an expansion of the company’s existing catalog management capabilities, offering labels and publishers a new approach to asset distribution and monetization.

The service allows clients to select distribution options at the label, artist, or individual release level, giving them the option to choose between their own providers or OpenPlay’s direct digital service provider (DSP) delivery program.

OpenPlay, which claims to serve over 3,000 major and independent labels and publishers globally, says the new service also seeks to address challenges faced by music companies dealing with an increasing number of digital platforms and the rise of user-generated content.

The company says labels and publishers managing millions of assets on OpenPlay can now use Reach’s digital delivery system to optimize distribution strategies based on specific business objectives.

“From our years working in music rights management, we at OpenPlay understood and anticipated the growing complexity of the digitized music industry early on, prompting us to develop a comprehensive solution from the ground up to unify music and video management, distribution and monetization,” said Edward Ginis, Co-Founder and Chief Client Officer of OpenPlay.

“With the addition of OpenPlay Reach to our suite of services, we are progressing our vision to give rights owners the independence to take asset management decisions with complete control.”

Ginis added: “Bob Barbiere’s leadership will be key in driving this expansion forward and ensuring that content can be managed, delivered and monetized at scale.”

Barbiere highlighted the timeliness of the launch: “Reach is both well-conceived and uniquely timed. Labels and publishers are not only trying to keep up with the growing use of their catalog and rapidly expanding number of consumer touch points, they are being fiscally challenged to get more accomplished with less.”

“While OpenPlay now powers the back office of thousands of labels and publishers, it’s been one of music’s best kept secrets… but with the introduction of Reach, it will not be a secret much longer.”

OpenPlay describes itself as “revolutionizing the $65 billion music industry” through services that “drive efficiency” and enable stakeholders “to navigate the complex digital landscape with confidence and agility.”

Last year, OpenPlay partnered with AI-powered music funding platform beatBread, giving indie labels access to its platform at no upfront cost.

Music Business Worldwide