Ole Obermann and Rachel Newman named Co-Heads, Apple Music

In February, MBW broke the news that Ole Obermann was leaving his role as Global Head of Music Business Development at ByteDance after five and a half years.

Our sources told us that he had lined up a big role at Apple Music.

Today (April 29), we can confirm that Obermann has indeed joined Apple, in a newly created role in music focused on strategy and innovation.

MBW understands that Obermann has taken up a joint leadership position at Apple Music alongside Rachel Newman as the new Co-Heads, Apple Music, reporting into Oliver Schusser.

According to an internal announcement sent out this afternoon, and obtained by MBW, as the new Co-Heads, Apple Music, Obermann and Newman will help “lead the service into its next phase”.

Los Angeles-based Rachel Newman is an Apple veteran who has spent more than 16 years at the company.

Newman has stepped up to the co-leadership role from her previous role as Global Head of Content and Editorial at the music streaming platform.

The exec originally joined Apple in 2009. Initially, she worked as the iTunes Australia/New Zealand Manager, Music.

Obermann was previously responsible for driving ByteDance/TikTok’s music strategy.

Obermann originally joined TikTok in 2019 as Vice President, Global Head of Music. It was later confirmed that Obermann’s role had expanded to become Global Head of Music Business Development and IP at ByteDance.

Prior to joining TikTok/ByteDance, Obermann served in various senior digital roles at Warner Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment.

Following Obermann’s departure from ByteDance at the end of March, Tracy Gardner was appointed as the company’s new Global Head of Music Business Development.

Apple’s internal announcement today called Obermann a “well-respected leader in the music industry” who “negotiated landmark deals during his tenure” at TikTok.

A key event during Obermann’s tenure at TikTok was the return of Universal Music Group‘s recorded music and publishing catalogs to the platform after a licensing dispute resulted in UMG pulling its music from TikTok in January/February last year.

Universal and TikTok struck a new licensing deal in May 2024, including “improved remuneration” for UMG artists and songwriters, as well as a commitment to develop AI tools responsibly.

Obermann is also credited with closing what TikTok describes as “a first-of-its-kind artist deal with Taylor Swift” to feature her catalog on TikTok in support of her record-breaking Eras Tour and The Tortured Poets Department album release.

The Add To Music App feature was also launched during Obermann’s tenure. According to TikTok, Add To Music App has already resulted in over a billion track saves and streams on its partner DSPs (Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and Melon).Music Business Worldwide