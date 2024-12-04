Musical AI and Beatoven.ai to jointly launch what they claim to be the ‘first fully licensed’ AI music generator

AI training content licensing and attribution company Musical AI is teaming up with Beatoven.ai to create what they call the “first fully licensed, rightsholder-compensating, generative AI platform” trained on copyrighted music and other audio.

Musical AI and Beatoven.ai’s collaborative project, set to launch in the second half of 2025, aims to “ensure rights holders are compensated for every use of their repertoire.”

The platform will be built on Beatoven.ai’s technology, training on a catalog of over 3 million songs, loops, samples, and sounds. Musical AI will provide data licensing, attribution of generated outputs, and payments to rightsholders.

Musical AI will exclusively offer the tool to its enterprise clients as a white-label service.

The partners noted that the generator will be “completely legal and licensed.” Rights holders will receive revenue shares based on model usage.

Beatoven.ai, which provides AI-powered royalty free music for content creators, claims to be “one of the first” Fairly Trained AI music generators. The Fairly Trained certification was founded by former Stability AI executive Ed Newton-Rex in January to evaluate and certify AI models based on their respect for creators’ rights.

Musical AI and Beatoven.ai are among a number of AI companies that have received Fairly Trained certifications. Other firms to secure this badge include AI sound wellness company Endel, Infinite Album, Lemonaide, LifeScore, Musical AI, Rightsify, Soundful, and Tuney.

Through the Beatoven.ai platform, over 1 million creators have generated more than 1.5 million tracks to date, according to the AI company’s website. It offers services such as generating tracks using text prompts and customizing the output, such as changing the emotion and modifying the genre.

“We are working with the forward-thinking, ethically driven team at Beatoven.ai because they see the value in proving that generative AI can be legal and can compensate original content creators for their work while still thriving as a business,” Musical AI CEO Sean Power said.

“There are no more excuses for not doing things right and well. We’re proving this with this first-ever service.”

Mansoor Rahimat Khan, founder and CEO of Beatoven.ai, added, “We are excited to partner with the Musical AI team. Matt [Adell, Musical AI COO], Sean and Nico [Gonzales Tomas, Musical AI CTO] are music industry veterans and we believe with this partnership, we will set the way forward for how business models need to be built in AI with the rightsholders being compensated for the data the models are trained on.

“We have historically been adopting this model in direct partnerships with independent artists and by joining hands with Musical AI we will build a sustainable revenue sharing model using their attribution technology.”

Musical AI and Beatoven.ai’s project is the latest AI music generator to launch promising to be trained on licensed music. Last year, researchers at Facebook parent company Meta developed an AI text-to-music generator called MusicGen. The language model can take text prompts like “up-beat acoustic folk” or “pop dance track with catchy melodies” and turn them into new 12-second music clips.

These technologies emerge at a critical time for AI technologies amid concerns over the unauthorized use of copyrighted music and the unethical use of artists’ voices for content creation.

In September, GEMA, a German performing rights collection society and licensing body, introduced a licensing model for AI providers, seeking to address the use of copyrighted music in AI training and the creation of AI-generated songs.

