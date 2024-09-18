Maik Pallasch to exit role as MD for Central and Eastern Europe at The Orchard

Maik Pallasch is stepping down from his role as Managing Director for Central and Eastern Europe at The Orchard.

The Berlin-based exec joined the company in 2021 and succeeded music veteran Manlio Celotti, The Orchard’s ex-Managing Director for the territory.

Prior to The Orchard, Pallasch was the Head Of Music GSA at Spotify, a position he held since 2017 and left at the end of March 2021.

At Spotify, he led the music functions for GSA including editorial, and artist & label partnerships, while continuing to develop overall strategies for the GSA marketplace.

In 2013, Pallasch joined BMG Rights Management as its Managing Director, GSA.

He has also held creative and management roles at Sony Music Publishing Germany, Miraumusik Records & Publishing, B612 Publishing, Suction Records, Pilatuspool Studios and Motor Music.

Pallasch confirmed his departure from the company in a statement published via Linkedin this week.

“After three great years at The Orchard, I will be stepping down from my position as Managing Director for Central and Eastern Europe at the end of this month to take on new challenges,” the statement reads.

Pallasch added that he will remain with The Orchard in an advisory capacity, “manly to lead and finalize ongoing but also upcoming negotiations for The Orchard”.

“Over the past few years, we have built a strong, interdisciplinary team at our locations in Germany and Eastern Europe that can look back on countless successes.” Maik Pallasch

Added Pallasch: “I would like to thank the board, my international colleagues, and especially my teams in GSA and Central and Eastern Europe. It has been an inspiring and exciting time with you, during which we have achieved a lot together.

The exec continued: “Together we have signed artists such as ENNIO and Blumengarten, as well as labels such as Aemeralds and People Want To Dance, supporting and building them up from day one. Together with our Eastern European team, I am very proud of signings such as Generacija Zed, IC3PEAK, and the legendary Croatia Records.

“Especially the developments in the Eastern European region in recent years have been outstanding thanks to the tireless efforts of the Eastern European team. I have also been honored to work with our Artist Services team on campaigns for Raye, Jorja Smith, Aitch, Oasis, Parra For Cuva, orbit, WhoMadeWho and many more fantastic artists.”Music Business Worldwide