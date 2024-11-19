Lucy Huang appointed Chief Technology & Product Officer at TuneCore

Believe-owned distribution company TuneCore has appointed Lucy Huang as the company’s new Chief Technology & Product Officer.

Huang’s appointment was announced today (November 19) by Andreea Gleeson, TuneCore’s Chief Executive Officer, to whom she will report.

As TuneCore’s Chief Technology & Product Officer (CTPO), Huang will be responsible for the company’s development and strategic direction of new technology and products.

Huang will also oversee the company’s Product, Technology, and Project Management teams to ensure “effective cross-team collaboration and technological innovation”, TuneCore said today.

Huang joins TuneCore after serving as SVP of Product and Engineering at Storyblocks, where, according to TuneCore, “she played a critical role in the company’s strategic shift to serve enterprise clients while maintaining a strong SMB (small and medium-sized businesses) customer base”.

She is also credited with leading initiatives there that “integrated AI capabilities into product offerings, significantly enhancing customer engagement and driving new revenue streams”.

Prior to her role at Storyblocks, Huang held various leadership positions at CB Insights, where she oversaw the entire product portfolio and contributed to substantial revenue growth.

Gleeson said: “Over the past year, TuneCore has evolved to offer a comprehensive suite of artist development solutions designed to empower independent artists in building sustainable careers.”

"Lucy's proven leadership and deep technological expertise will drive our tech and product strategies forward, reinforcing TuneCore's commitment to delivering best-in-class technology that serves the dynamic needs of artists today." Andreea Gleeson

Added Gleeson: “Lucy’s proven leadership and deep technological expertise will drive our tech and product strategies forward, reinforcing TuneCore’s commitment to delivering best-in-class technology that serves the dynamic needs of artists today.

“With her guidance, our engineering and product teams will continue to pioneer innovative technological solutions and audience development services, all aimed at supporting independent artists globally in reaching their fullest potential.”

"TuneCore's mission to empower independent artists resonates deeply with me." Lucy Huang

Huang added: “TuneCore’s mission to empower independent artists resonates deeply with me, allowing me to combine my passion for technology with my commitment to supporting creators, which is especially important to me, as a former pianist and singer myself.

“I’m excited to use my experience in scaling SaaS and marketplace businesses to work with this talented team and further innovate our offerings, helping artists thrive in today’s evolving music industry.”

