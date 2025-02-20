Knut Frängsmyr appointed Chief of Music at Epidemic Sound

Former Klarna and Modern Times Group MTG AB executive Knut Frängsmyr has been appointed Chief of Music at Stockholm-based music licensing platform Epidemic Sound, effective March 11, 2025.

An update to the company’s Board of Directors also sees Birgit Haderer appointed as new Audit Chair and Member of the Board, and Nicolas Dupuis join as a Member of the Board.

Epidemic Sound was last valued at $1.4 billion in a $450 million funding round in 2021 that saw Blackstone Growth (BXG) and EQT Growth acquire stakes in the company. The company’s existing investors before the latest round included Creandum and EQT Mid-Market, as well as Atwater Capital.

The company is reportedly considering an IPO.

Frängsmyr will be responsible for the strategic and organizational direction of the company’s music department, which the Epidemic says “supports a growing roster of world-class established and emerging artists to thrive through unprecedented reach and artistic development”.

With a background in intellectual property and copyright law, Frängsmyr joins from Real Alliance, bringing nearly two decades of experience across technology companies, such as Klarna, global media groups, like MTG, as well as board positions at companies such as Budbee, Cellcolabs, and CDLP.

Between 2012 and 2023, Frängsmyr held several senior leadership positions at Klarna, including Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Legal Officer, and Chief Operating Officer.

During his tenure, he is credited with playing a key role in scaling the company internationally and saw it grow revenues from around SEK 750 million to almost SEK 19 billion.

The announcement also includes an update to Epidemic Sound’s Board of Directors, welcoming Birgit Haderer as Audit Chair and Member of the Board, and Nicolas Dupuis who will succeed Vincent Letteri as Blackstone’s Member of the Board.

Haderer currently serves as Audit Chair and Board Member at Springer Nature, is the Chief Financial Officer at Personio, and has held senior executive roles at Goldman Sachs and Zalando.

Dupuis is a Managing Director at Blackstone Growth’s London office and brings experience from his time at Apax Partners and Goldman Sachs.

“I’ve been blown away by Epidemic Sound’s development in recent years.” Knut Frängsmyr

“I’ve been blown away by Epidemic Sound’s development in recent years – not just in terms of its ability to build new revenue streams for the company and its artists – but by its focus on supporting and attracting artists to create super high-quality, authentic music that’s heard billions of times a day online,” said Knut Frängsmyr.

“I’m excited to join the management and music teams and can’t wait to continue our journey to further develop our musical offering, reach, and quality.”

Image: Epidemic Sound “It’s at this intersection between the creator economy and the music industry that I know Knut will bring his considerable and broad skillset to this central role, helping both our artists and our business continue to grow.” Oscar Höglund, Epidemic Sound

Epidemic Sound CEO and Co-Founder Oscar Höglund, added: “We’re a new type of music company, offering innovative ways for artists and creators to thrive in a constantly dynamic and exciting ecosystem that continues to bring massive opportunities.

“It’s at this intersection between the creator economy and the music industry that I know Knut will bring his considerable and broad skillset to this central role, helping both our artists and our business continue to grow.”

Music Business Worldwide