Kevin Shivers, James Rubin and Cristina Baxter join Wasserman Music’s leadership team

Live performance, touring and brand partnerships agency Wasserman Music has appointed three music industry executives from rival agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) to its leadership team.

Kevin Shivers, James Rubin, and Cristina Baxter’s appointments at Wasserman took effect on Monday (January 6). Shivers and Rubin will serve as Executive Vice Presidents and Managing Executives, while Baxter takes on the role of Senior Vice President. Based in Los Angeles, Kevin Shivers joins Wasserman Music after serving as Senior Partner and co-director of WME’s Hip-Hop/R&B team. His client roster includes major artists such as Tyler, The Creator, Snoop Dogg, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, and Summer Walker. Shivers has received industry recognition including Billboard‘s 2024 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Choice Award and placement on Pollstar’s Impact 50 list.

“Wasserman Music is creating an agency for the future – one focused equally on nurturing both the talent they represent and the talent they hire,” said Shivers. “I look forward to helping further Wasserman’s mission of championing artists like no other.”

James Rubin, who will be based in New York, also transitions from his role as Senior Partner and co-director of WME’s Hip-Hop/R&B division. His experience includes representing artists like Travis Scott, Tyler, The Creator, and Wiz Khalifa. Rubin’s industry awards include Agent of the Year at the UK LIVE Awards and recognition on Billboard’s 40 Under 40 and R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players lists.

“Kevin, James, and Cristina are highly respected leaders in the industry who exemplify the values on which our company is built. We’re thrilled to have them join Team Wass during this exciting period of growth for our global music division.” Casey Wasserman, Wasserman

Commenting on the appointment, Rubin said: “I’m thrilled to join the very best team in our industry, bar none. With Wasserman’s unmatched resources and services, I look forward to helping my clients’ businesses grow exponentially.”

Cristina Baxter, joining the Los Angeles office, previously served as Partner and co-director of WME’s Pop and Rock teams. Her client portfolio includes André 3000, Kygo, Carly Rae Jepsen, SOFI TUKKER, and Kali Uchis. Baxter has been recognized on Billboard’s 40 Under 40 and Pollstar’s Women of Live lists.

Baxter said, “Wasserman Music has built more than just an agency. It’s a new kind of artist representation company that is innovative, unwaveringly client-focused, and designed to expand opportunities for people of all backgrounds in our industry.”

Casey Wasserman, Chairman and CEO of Wasserman, said, “Kevin, James, and Cristina are highly respected leaders in the industry who exemplify the values on which our company is built. We’re thrilled to have them join Team Wass during this exciting period of growth for our global music division.”

Wasserman Music President Lee Anderson added: “I’ve long admired Kevin, James, and Cristina as both professionals and people. It’s gratifying to now refer to some of our toughest competition as our newest teammates and partners.”

The appointments mark another strategic expansion for Wasserman Music and the wider Wasserman group after the company appointed Steve Murray as its new Executive Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions and Strategy in July 2024. Notably, Murray played a key role in Providence’s strategic investment in Wasserman back in November 2022, which the company said fueled its expansion efforts. Since 2020, Wasserman has completed over 20 acquisitions, with eight occurring after Providence’s investment.

Music Business Worldwide