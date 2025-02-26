John Cooper Clarke to receive headline prize at UK’s Northern Music Awards

Performance poet John Cooper Clarke, known for his spoken-word albums released in the 1970s and 80s, will receive the headline prize at the second annual Northern Music Awards.

The awards celebrate musical talent from the North of England. Launched as a fundraising endeavor by UK music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins, this year’s awards will be held on Thursday, March 27 at the Liverpool Olympia, and will be hosted by BBC Radio 6 presenter Chris Hawkins. The ceremony is sponsored by Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Clarke said he was “knocked out” by the news he would be receiving the award. “The North is where it all started for me, and I’m honoured to be recognized in this way. I look forward to celebrating with the incredibly talented winners at the Northern Music Awards and to support the life-changing music therapy work that Nordoff and Robbins delivers for people across the North.”

“With his distinctive style, sharp wit, social commentary and an inimitable delivery, [Clarke] has become a household name, bringing poetry to new audiences and inspiring generations of musicians, artists and fans alike,” said Sandra Schembri, CEO of Nordoff and Robbins.

“His work continues to be celebrated around the world, while his influence remains a constant in both literary and music circles, so this award is testament to his outstanding career and the ongoing relevance of his work within the cultural tapestry of the North.”

Clarke will be performing his poetry at the awards ceremony as part of a lineup that includes Blossoms, Lightning Seeds, The Zutons, Chiedu Oraka, and Luvcat.

Organizers also announced the winners of several other awards, including indie band English Teacher, who will pick up the Album of the Year award for their debut album This Could Be Texas. The band won Newcomer of the Year at last year’s inaugural awards ceremony.

“Winning Newcomer of the Year last year felt like a dream come true, and now to be recognized for our debut album is a true testament to the hard work and dedication we’ve put into our music,” English Teacher lead singer Lily Fontaine said.

“We’re firm believers in music’s power to connect and heal and continue to support Nordoff and Robbins’ vital work.”

Singer, songwriter and actor Yungblud will be presented with the Disruptor in Music award ”for his audacious artistic vision and boundary-pushing sound,” organizers said.

“Yungblud has cultivated a global following, using his platform to amplify underrepresented voices, tackling themes of identity, mental health, and social issues, resonating deeply with fans who see him as a voice for their generation.”

In a statement, Yungblud said he is “grateful for this recognition and for the chance to support such an important cause with Nordoff and Robbins. I’ve always believed that music should be a tool for change, for breaking down barriers, and for creating spaces where people can unapologetically be themselves. This award is for all the misfits and the dreamers. Let’s keep disrupting together.”

The ceremony also celebrates music venues in the North. This year’s Inspirational Venue of the Year award, sponsored by Seat Unique, will go to The Place Hall in Halifax in the over-2,000 capacity category, while The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge will pick up the award in the under-2,000 capacity category.

A percentage of the sponsorship fee from the venue awards will go to the UK’s Music Venue Trust, which has been raising the alarm in recent years about an ongoing wave of venue closures across the UK.

Organizers are keeping many of the other awards under wraps until the night of the ceremony, including Artist of the Year sponsored by Ticketmaster, Band of the Year sponsored by Legends and ASM Global, Music Moment of the Year sponsored by American Express, and Newcomer of the Year sponsored by The Cavern Club.

Schembri added that this year’s awards aim to make “a real difference” in the lives of people who can benefit from music therapy.

“Rising costs and increasing demand for music therapy mean that the funds raised at this event are critical to helping us bring vital support to people across the North, from hospitals and care homes to schools and community centres. Every contribution ensures we can reach more individuals in need, using music to create meaningful change.”

Tickets to the awards are available on the Nordoff and Robbins website for GBP £40, plus a £1 venue restoration levy. Ticket prices include a souvenir brochure, a gift from Flare Audio and entry to an awards afterparty at BOXPARK Liverpool, including a free welcome drink.