Jeremy Erlich, Spotify’s Global Head of Music, to exit

Jeremy Erlich, Spotify‘s Global Head of Music, is exiting the music streaming company.

As first reported by Hits, the exec will transition to an advisory role at the streamer through the end of February, 2025.

Erlich’s departure was announced in an internal memo to staff, in which the executive indicated that he would be “embarking on [his] own entrepreneurial journey.”

The note, which you can read in full here via Hits, added: “It’s been a goal of mine for a long time and now feels like the right time to pursue it.

“This was a very difficult decision but, as I’ve said many times before, you are the best team in the industry and I know you’ll be in good hands going forward.”

Erlich joined Spotify as Head of Music Strategy in 2019. He joined from Interscope Records, to which he signed K-Pop megastars Blackpink, and where he was most recently CFO and EVP Business Development.

Prior to that, he ran corporate development for Universal Music Group, since 2011 and was heavily involved in the acquisition of EMI Records.

Erlich was promoted to the Global Head of Music role at Spotify in July 2021.

As per Hits’ report, Erlich’s direct reports, including Sulinna Ong [Global Head of Editorial], Joe Hadley [Global Head of Music Partnerships & Audience] and Madeleine Bennett [Global Head of Music Go-to-Market] will now report to David Kaefer, the platform’s VP Music & Audiobook Business.

Erlich added in his note to staff that he will step into an advisory role “to support David and the team as they chart the path forward”.

Added Erlich: “While change can feel hard, I’m confident that this will only result in great things for the team and I’ll be here to help you all navigate through it.”Music Business Worldwide