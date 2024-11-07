Indie distributor Redeye strikes partnerships with UK’s Lasgo, Netherlands’ Bertus

Independent music distributor Redeye Worldwide has formed new partnerships in the UK and the Netherlands, bolstering its physical distribution offerings in Europe.

The company, which became part of Exceleration Music in 2023, signed a deal with Lasgo Worldwide Media for physical fulfillment services in the UK and Ireland, while consolidating its European operations through an expanded partnership with Netherlands-based Bertus.

Redeye says the alliances will broaden its partners’ sales and marketing reach across Europe. The company’s Swedish subsidiary, Border Music, will continue to manage operations in Nordic markets.

“After years of continued growth in the UK and Irish markets, we are excited to partner with Lasgo Worldwide Media to further increase our local presence. I’m confident that the steps we are taking today are an important landmark in the expansion of our global footprint, both in terms of services and scope of operation,” said Michael Petkov, Head of International at Redeye.

“Our goal is to further expand our business to offer current and future label partners a highly efficient, transparent and fully independent distribution and services setup, whether locally or globally.” Michael Petkov, Redeye Worldwide

To support these initiatives, Redeye plans to hire additional UK-based sales and label support staff to work alongside the Lasgo team.

“Exceleration’s mission is to strengthen the global independent community,” said Dave Hansen, Partner at Exceleration Music.

“These deals, along with the strengthening of Redeye’s UK team, underline that commitment. We will continue to look for opportunities to expand Redeye’s reach, and will invest in further enhancing its role as a top-class worldwide physical and digital distributor and provider of services, led by a set of excellent professionals.”

Lasgo Managing Director Garry Elwood added: “Lasgo are delighted to welcome Redeye into our UK distribution operation. The labels distributed by Redeye collectively offer a great diverse range of both music and artists to the UK marketplace. We really look forward to working with the Redeye team and building on their successes to date.”

Founded in 1996 and acquired by Exceleration Music in 2023, Redeye has offices in more than a dozen cities worldwide, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, London, Toronto, Berlin, Gothenburg, Paris, and Sydney, with its main office and warehouse located in Hillsborough, North Carolina. In 2018, it launched its direct physical distribution service in Canada.

Redeye represents a number of the world’s most significant independent labels including Beggars Group, Domino, New West, Yep Roc, Sundazed, Saddle Creek, Mom+Pop, Kemado/Mexican Summer, Stones Throw, Warp, Drag City, Real Gone, Innovative Leisure, Carpark, !K7, Thrill Jockey, Luaka Bop, Partisan, Sargent House, Ninja Tune, Barsuk, and Daptone, as well as Exceleration’s own labels.

