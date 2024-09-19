Henri Jamet appointed Managing Director of Believe France

Paris-born music company Believe has appointed Henri Jamet as the new Managing Director of Believe France.

Described as “a veteran of the local industry” in France, Believe noted that Jamet previously served as the Director of “powerhouse” labels AllPoints, Morning Glory, naïve and Animal 63.

Henri Jamet will now manage Believe operations in France and is tasked with developing the company’s “ambitious external growth strategy within the market”.

Jamet takes over from Romain Vivien, who was promoted to President of Europe and Global Head of Music, and will report directly to him.

In France, Believe’s revenues grew 17.9% YoY to €78.4 million in H1 2024 and accounted for 16.5% of the wider company’s revenues, according to the company’s mid-year results published last month.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the music industry, including the last 10 years at Believe, the company said that his appointment “highlights Believe’s strategy to capitalize on A&R and artist development to increase the Group’s market share”.

Jamet began his career at Universal Music and then NRJ, before joining Wagram in 2004, where he became a marketing manager.

In 2013, he joined Believe to develop the label division. He joined as Marketing Director and then took over the management of the AllPoints, naïve and launched Animal63 with the Savoir Faire teams, which includes French duo The Blaze on its roster.

“In the space of a few years,” according to Believe, Jamet established AllPoints as a key brand in French rap – through successes like Djadja & Dinaz, Heuss L’enfoiré, Werenoi, and others.

Believe also said that he established naïve as “a must-see pop label” with artists such as Jeanne Added, Gael Faye, Izia, Yseult and Yamé.

Believe noted that in 2023, under the direction of Henri Jamet, AllPoints had 47 of the Top 200 albums for the year, with 2.5 million albums sold and the market’s best-selling album of the year: Carré by Werenoi.

For the past 10 years, Believe has also worked with JuL, who the company noted is “the most streamed artist” in “the history of French rap”.

Believe Founder and CEO of Denis Ladegaillerie, said: “Henri is as close as possible to the ground, he is respected in the industry, he has a creative vision and knows the company culture.”

Added Ladegaillerie: “He is the ideal candidate to succeed Romain, one of the Group’s best ambassadors and a great example of career development with us.”

“Henri is a music lover, endowed with great artistic sensitivity and impeccable taste.” Romain Vivien, Believe

“He is also an inspiring leader and manager who has surrounded himself with an outstanding team and has played a major role in the phenomenal development and success of Believe in recent years. I know that he will thrive in his new responsibilities and will be able to continue this great adventure with ever greater success.”

“After eleven incredible years at Believe, passion is still what drives me the most. I am truly honored and excited to take on the role of Managing Director for France.” Henri Jamet, Believe

Henri Jamet, said: “After eleven incredible years at Believe, passion is still what drives me the most. I am truly honored and excited to take on the role of Managing Director for France.

“Music is more than a career for me, it’s a joy I share with our artists, our labels and our teams. It is a point of pride for us as artists, producers, publishers, managers, technicians, that we can bring happiness to audiences through music. There are things that don’t show up in the numbers or in sales – that’s the passion for our artists and teams to succeed.

“With the diversification of French music and its growing export potential, we will continue to push the boundaries, create magic and help our talented artists resonate in France and around the world. It’s very exciting, and I can’t wait to develop all of this with this great team.”

Believe generated revenues of EUR €474.1 million (approx. USD $510m) in H1 across its entire business.

According to Believe‘s earnings report issued on Thursday, August 1, the company’s H1 revenues grew by €58.7 million, from €415.4 million in H1 2023, reflecting an increase of 14.1% YoY.

Other highlights noted by the company for the first half of the year included the simplified public tender offer initiated by Upbeat Bidco, the consortium formed by funds managed by TCV, EQT X and Denis Ladegaillerie, which was completed in June.

According to Believe, at the time of its earnings release after the market closed on August 1, the consortium held 96.02% of Believe's share capital.