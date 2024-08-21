Full details confirmed of NVISION Latino Film and Music Festival following acquisition and expansion by NTERTAIN

The line-up for this year’s NVISION Latino Film and Music Festival has been announced, including exclusive screenings and performances as well as industry-focused panels.

Whilst this is officially the first iteration of the event, it is also an evolution of the Official Latino Film Festival, which was acquired earlier this year by NTERTAIN, the content and media company led by Lex Borrero, Tommy Mottola, and Tainy.

The company’s first move after buying the event was to announce plans to include music alongside films.

This evolution is represented by the involvement of Latin executives and creatives who crossover between the two sectors, including multi-Grammy nominee Leslie Grace; Cinema Giants founder and music video director Jessy Terrero; Senior Vice President of Music at Paramount Pictures Areli Quirarte; and actor and artist Anthony Ramos.

The NVISION Latino Film and Music Festival takes place at the Palm Springs Art Museum from October 10-12.

Lex Borrero, co-founder and CEO of NTERTAIN, said: “This year’s line-up celebrates the richness of our culture. As well as amplifying artists’ work, it is important to foster a space where they know they have a community to lean on.

“Our festival aims to provide them with inspiring conversations and practical resources to help them continue achieving and rising to the upper echelons of entertainment creation.”

The conference section of the festival will conclude with a session entitled America’s Biggest Blind Spot. It will argue that “the Latino consumer is the biggest blind spot for corporations, marketers, storytellers, politicians and beyond” and look at how “we can use data, human-centered design, insight-driven strategies and authentic narratives to truly understand and engage the most influential consumers in the country”.

The wider NTERTAIN company is also comprised of NEON16, NTERTAIN Studios, and culture marketing agency AM16, which was launched following the acquisition of ARRO MEDIA in June last year.

